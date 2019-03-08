Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Two men flee from Hatfield shop with stolen mobile phones

PUBLISHED: 11:37 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 23 April 2019

Two phones were stolen from a mobile phone shop in Market Place, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

Two phones were stolen from a mobile phone shop in Market Place, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2017

Police are looking for two men after mobile phones were stolen from a shop in Hatfield.

The men entered the Welwyn Hatfield Mobile Store in Market Place about 3.30pm on Saturday, April 6, when one of them asked to look at two phones while the other held the door open.

The first man grabbed the mobile phones - an iPhone 8 Plus and a Samsung Galaxy Ace - from the worker and both men then ran off, heading across Market Square towards Goldings House.

The first offender is described as a white man, aged between 20 and 30 years old, of slim build.

He wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark hooded top, dark jogging bottoms and white trainers.

The second offender is described as a white man, aged 20 to 30 years old, of large build.

He was wearing a white and black baseball cap, a grey hooded top with dark stripes down the sleeves, dark jogging bottoms and black trainers.

• Anyone who witnessed the theft or has information that could help identify the offenders is asked to contact PC Darren Turner by emailing darren.turner@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/31421/19, or reporting information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit details via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Can you provide a home for ‘timid’ trio of Siamese cats?

Siamese cats Mulan, Mei and Mushu are looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA

A1(M) vehicle fire closes lane at Welwyn junction

One lane of the A1(M) at Junction 6 for Welwyn is currently closed due to a vehicle fire. Picture: Archant

A1(M) lane closure after crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

A lane of the A1(M) was blocked this afternoon following a crash between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn. Police have since moved a vehicle to the hard shoulder. Picture: Archant

Three lanes blocked on M25 after crash near Potters Bar

Three lanes were blocked after a crash on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Archant

Two men flee from Hatfield shop with stolen mobile phones

Two phones were stolen from a mobile phone shop in Market Place, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Can you provide a home for ‘timid’ trio of Siamese cats?

Siamese cats Mulan, Mei and Mushu are looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA

A1(M) vehicle fire closes lane at Welwyn junction

One lane of the A1(M) at Junction 6 for Welwyn is currently closed due to a vehicle fire. Picture: Archant

A1(M) lane closure after crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

A lane of the A1(M) was blocked this afternoon following a crash between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn. Police have since moved a vehicle to the hard shoulder. Picture: Archant

Three lanes blocked on M25 after crash near Potters Bar

Three lanes were blocked after a crash on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Archant

Two men flee from Hatfield shop with stolen mobile phones

Two phones were stolen from a mobile phone shop in Market Place, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Police search for driver after London Colney crash

Two cars were involved in a crash on the London Colney roundabout during a police chase to Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View

Two men flee from Hatfield shop with stolen mobile phones

Two phones were stolen from a mobile phone shop in Market Place, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo

Warriors battle to semi-final as Welham enjoy ‘amazing experience’ at England’s HQ

Welham Albion Warriors represented England in the International Cup at St George's Park.

Potters Bar Town punished by Enfield Town for another slow start

Potters Bar Town made the short trip to Enfield for their Easter Monday fixture in the Bostik Premier Division.

The Bluetones return to St Albans for tour date

The Bluetones will play the Saturday at Cool Britannia Festival 2019 in Knebworth Park. If you can't wait, you can seen them at The Horn in St Albans in May.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists