Two men flee from Hatfield shop with stolen mobile phones

Two phones were stolen from a mobile phone shop in Market Place, Hatfield. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

Police are looking for two men after mobile phones were stolen from a shop in Hatfield.

The men entered the Welwyn Hatfield Mobile Store in Market Place about 3.30pm on Saturday, April 6, when one of them asked to look at two phones while the other held the door open.

The first man grabbed the mobile phones - an iPhone 8 Plus and a Samsung Galaxy Ace - from the worker and both men then ran off, heading across Market Square towards Goldings House.

The first offender is described as a white man, aged between 20 and 30 years old, of slim build.

He wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark hooded top, dark jogging bottoms and white trainers.

The second offender is described as a white man, aged 20 to 30 years old, of large build.

He was wearing a white and black baseball cap, a grey hooded top with dark stripes down the sleeves, dark jogging bottoms and black trainers.

• Anyone who witnessed the theft or has information that could help identify the offenders is asked to contact PC Darren Turner by emailing darren.turner@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/31421/19, or reporting information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit details via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.