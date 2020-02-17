Police investigation after 'armed' robber targets Welwyn Garden City newsagent

A Welwyn Garden City newsagent was robbed over the weekend by a man holding what was believed to have been a firearm.

The incident occurred at McColl's in Haldens at around 7.10am on Sunday.

A man reportedly entered the store holding what was thought to be a firearm, and demanded cash from a member of staff.

He then fled the scene on foot, through an alleyway leading to the Dawley or Fallowfield area.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 6in tall, of a stocky build and dressed in a black hoodie, black balaclava and black gloves.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/14330/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.