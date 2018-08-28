Advanced search

Couple threatened with metal pole outside Hatfield b&m

PUBLISHED: 10:40 03 January 2019

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a common assault in Hatfield. Picture: Nina Morgan

Archant

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after an assault outside Hatfield’s b&m.

The incident followed a disagreement on the the roundabout junction between Great North Road, Hertford Road and Mount Pleasant Lane on Tuesday, December 18.

Between 2.50pm and 3pm, outside B&M in the Oldings Corner retail park, the victim parked her car and got out when she was approached by the offender, a man.

He began verbally abusing her before threatening her partner, a man, with a metal pole.

He then got back into his vehicle, which was a silver Ford Transit van with ‘free estimation’ written on the side.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, tried to take a photograph of the van’s registration plate before the offender attempted to reverse his vehicle into the victim’s car.

He then drove off in the direction of the petrol station. The victim was not injured.

PC Ryan Buddington, who is investigating, said: “This incident occurred in an area with lots of people around, so we believe others may have witnessed what happened.

“We are also keen to speak to you if you were in the car park at the time of the incident and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle.

“If you can help, please contact me by emailing ryan.buddington2@herts.pnn.police.uk or via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/67163/18.”

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report or speak to a call operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

For over 30 years, Crimestoppers has always kept its promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts them.

