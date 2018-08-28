ABH arrest after man suffers head injury in Welwyn Garden City

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

A young man suffered a head injury outside a Welwyn Garden City pub after being punched in the face.

Police were called at 3.14am on Saturday, December 15, to reports of an assault in Howardsgate, outside The Two Willows pub.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “He was punched in the face.

“He sustained a lump to the back of his head and a small cut.”

Officers attended and arrested a 20-year-old man from Stevenage on suspicion of actual bodily harm (ABH).

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

•Any witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/66110/18.