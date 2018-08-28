Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

ABH arrest after man suffers head injury in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 14:55 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:57 18 December 2018

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2017

A young man suffered a head injury outside a Welwyn Garden City pub after being punched in the face.

Police were called at 3.14am on Saturday, December 15, to reports of an assault in Howardsgate, outside The Two Willows pub.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “He was punched in the face.

“He sustained a lump to the back of his head and a small cut.”

Officers attended and arrested a 20-year-old man from Stevenage on suspicion of actual bodily harm (ABH).

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

•Any witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/66110/18.

Related articles

Most Read

Young man dies in Hatfield

Police and firefighters attended Aviation Avenue in Hatfield in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Supplied

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

McDonald's in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture Danny Loo

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Elderly man has bank card stolen in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating a bank card theft in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nina Morgan

ABH arrest after man suffers head injury in Welwyn Garden City

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

In The Dock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Progress on Portishead rail project as council commits £1.4m to scheme

#includeImage($article, 225)

Yellow weather warning for North Somerset

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man to run miles for Clevedon children’s charity

#includeImage($article, 225)

Football club to run screening tests for heart conditions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Festive post box decorations for charity inspire Royal Mail donation

Secret Society of Hertford Crafters have been busy knitting festive toppers for post boxes, which has inspired Royal Mail to match the fund raised with their own donation.

More than 900 sign petition to help Hatfield club for children with autism and ADHD find new home

Potential Kids, which provides social and activity groups for young people on the autism spectrum or with ADHD and their families, is looking for a permanent home for its centre as it must vacate its space in Beaconsfield Court, Hatfield. Picture: supplied.

Jake Ward heading to Royal International Horse Show after immaculate performance

Jake Ward & Comano Z in action in the SEIB Winter Novice Qualifier at Hartpury University. Picture: Sarah Radford

New shop set to open in Potters Bar

Superdrug is set to open in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: WHT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists