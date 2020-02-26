Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Public Notice Archant

PM Textile Recycling Ltd of 18 Waveney Court, Ballymena Antrim BT43 5GA is applying for a licence to use Foxholes Farm London Road, Hertford SG 13 7NT as an operating centre for 3 vehicles

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

PM Textile Recycling Ltd of 18 Waveney Court, Ballymena Antrim BT43 5GA is applying for a licence to use Foxholes Farm London Road, Hertford SG 13 7NT as an operating centre for 3 vehicles

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected should make written representations to the Central Licensing Office at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.

Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations Is available from the Central Licensing Office.