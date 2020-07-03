Advanced search

Playgrounds to reopen in Welwyn Hatfield under ‘new normal’

PUBLISHED: 15:34 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 03 July 2020

Children enjoying the new play equipment at the official opening of Haldens Play Area. Picture: Danny Loo

Children enjoying the new play equipment at the official opening of Haldens Play Area. Picture: Danny Loo

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A total of 38 play areas will be reopened by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council as lockdown continues to ease this weekend.

The council is urging parents to read guidance set out on its website before their visits from July 4 to ensure the equipment is used as safely as possible. Information is also displayed on posters outside of each play area.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Stephen Boulton, executive member for environment, said: “We’re looking forward to seeing children play happily on slides and swings once more and the gates to our play areas open.

“Learning to adapt to our ‘new normal’ is bringing fresh challenges – especially when you have excited children on your hands – but the advice is in place to keep everyone safe, and our play areas open for good.”

You may also want to watch:

Following government advice on staying alert, the council has said that the most important message is for users to maintain social distancing and practice good hygiene when using the facilities.

The equipment will be checked for safety reasons only, so parents are advised to make sure they have hand sanitiser with them. Only one adult should accompany children, who should also be supervised carefully and encouraged not to touch their faces.

Similarly, Hatfield Town Council has committed to reopening its play areas – which were also closed in line with government guidance – from Saturday with Acacia Street delayed until Monday.

Hertsmere Borough Council has not yet made a decision on whether it will reopen play areas.

Further information is available at: one.welhat.gov.uk/life-beyond-lockdown/outdoorspaces.

