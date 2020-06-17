Are you missing plants in Hatfield?

Garden plants and ornaments which were stolen from gardens in Hatfield have been now found – but some are not accounted for.

PC Jess Gibbs, from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We received a number of reports of garden plants and ornaments being stolen from front gardens in Honeysuckle Garden and Badger Way around the time of Monday, May 4 into Tuesday, May 5.

“We’ve since found the items at an address and we have been returning them to their rightful owners. However, there’s a number of other plants and ornaments that are not accounted for and so I am asking anyone who has had items stolen to get in touch if you didn’t report it. We may well have found your items and we’d love to be able to return them to you.

“Please take a look at the photos and if you recognise the items as yours please call 101 or email the team at SNTWelwynHatfieldWest@Herts.pnn.police.uk.

“If you have any information about the thefts please also get in touch with us.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.