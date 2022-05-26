Still time to 'Plant a Tree for the Jubilee'

The Green Canopy is an inclusive national initiative and anyone can get involved, from individuals planting a single sapling in your back garden, to a scout garden planting a large tree. - Credit: Eko Pramono

Volunteers are still being encouraged to "Plant a Tree for the Jubilee" as a part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

In honour of Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne, 132 trees have already been planted as part of a Welwyn Hatfield initiative.

Hatfield Rotary Club members, woodland neighbours and the previous Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Cllr Peter Hebden, planted the trees in the Harmer Green woodlands.

The Green Canopy is an inclusive national scheme and anyone can get involved, from individuals planting a single sapling in their back gardens, to a Scout group planting a large tree.

With the aim of planting sustainably, the initiative aims to create a legacy in honour of The Queen's leadership of the nation which will benefit future generations.

You can celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee by planting trees, which can occur in multiple forms:

Corporates and businesses planting trees on their land and creating tree planting projects with employees;

Platinum Jubilee Community Planting projects for youth groups, parishes, residents’ associations;

A Platinum Jubilee Avenue of medium-sized or large trees ideal for cities, large estates, new housing developments and parishes;

A Platinum Jubilee Copse on private land or land allocated by the county or council;

A Platinum School Tree: on school grounds involving students and teachers.

You can find more information on getting involved, here: queensgreencanopy.org