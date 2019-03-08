Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Plans to convert former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City town centre

PUBLISHED: 16:48 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 13 March 2019

The former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City could become a gym. Picture: Nina Morgan

The former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City could become a gym. Picture: Nina Morgan

Archant

Plans have been submitted to Welwyn Hatfield Council to convert the former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City.

A Hertfordshire gym wants to open a location in the currently vacant spaces in Longcroft House on Fretherne Road in the town centre.

The applicant, Rise Gym Ltd, which has a primary location in Stevenage, is seeking permission to change the use of the two ground-floor units from retail and professional services to retail and gymnasium.

A separate proposal by another applicant for a gym in the town centre, in the former Costcutter and post office premises at 17-19 Howardsgate, was refused by the council in 2017.

According to the Rise Gym application, the new proposal would create 20 full and part-time jobs, including management, personal training and cleaning.

The former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City could become a gym. Picture: Nina Morgan.The former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City could become a gym. Picture: Nina Morgan.

The “premium but affordable” gym would be open seven days a week and operate from 6am to 10pm on Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm on Saturday and from 8am to 4pm on Sunday and bank holidays.

It would have a focus on strength and conditioning, yoga, high intensity interval training and spin classes.

A planning, design and access statement on behalf of the gym states: “The Rise Gym model is geared towards commuters who would expect the high quality gym experience they could find in a large city, as well as the local population.”

The statement notes that expanding into the retail market - and generating revenue from sales including sports clothing, gym accessories, meal preparation and protein product - is “crucial to the future of the business model”.

It also states: “The ideals of Rise Gym also include an aim to work with local schools, charities and the wider community, work with local entrepreneurs, and champion the benefits of a healthy lifestyle to mental health.”

The application is under consultation until March 25.

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield pub to star in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed

L-R Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, sous chef Jack Hathway-Neville, general manager Dan Tubbs, breakfast chef Dean Deniro, deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell inside The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Demolition of former Welwyn Garden City pub under way to make room for more homes

Demolition of former pub The Bull, which was most recently trading as Chinese restaurant The East, at Stanborough has commenced. Picture: DANNY LOO

Mayhem on M25 near Potters Bar with two crashes and large fuel spillage

Traffic is building on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar due to a crash. Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk

Machete discovered in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Police have seized a machete found in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City.

Police called to concerns for mum and child in Welwyn Garden City

Several police vehicles were seen outside the Hall Grove Surgery in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield pub to star in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed

L-R Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, sous chef Jack Hathway-Neville, general manager Dan Tubbs, breakfast chef Dean Deniro, deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell inside The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Demolition of former Welwyn Garden City pub under way to make room for more homes

Demolition of former pub The Bull, which was most recently trading as Chinese restaurant The East, at Stanborough has commenced. Picture: DANNY LOO

Mayhem on M25 near Potters Bar with two crashes and large fuel spillage

Traffic is building on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar due to a crash. Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk

Machete discovered in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Police have seized a machete found in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City.

Police called to concerns for mum and child in Welwyn Garden City

Several police vehicles were seen outside the Hall Grove Surgery in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Plans to convert former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City town centre

The former Argos and Belvoir premises in Welwyn Garden City could become a gym. Picture: Nina Morgan

Bank bosses to seek concessions in closure of Welwyn’s only branch

Handing over the petition to Barclays to keep the Welwyn branch open. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn pull another win out of the Hatt as impressive new year form continues

Dan Hatt got the only goal for WGC in the victory against Saffron Walden. Picture: DANNY LOO

Herts Ad Sunday League: Pioneer Selection have county cup hopes dashed in semi-finals

Nathan Lock of Pioneer Selection gets his shot away under pressure from two Cheshunt defenders. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Police called to concerns for mum and child in Welwyn Garden City

Several police vehicles were seen outside the Hall Grove Surgery in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists