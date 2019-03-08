Advanced search

Derelict Potters Bar house will be turned into flats

PUBLISHED: 06:58 19 August 2019

Strafford gate should not be in this condition much longer. Picture: Google street view

Archant

Plans to turn a derelict Potters Bar house, which has been unused for more than 10 years, into flats went ahead on Friday.

The house in Strafford Gate was seized by a Hertsmere Compulsory Purchase Order last year after the relative of the deceased owner failed to engage with the borough council.

Under the council's plans - which have been amended several times since it launched its application on May 13 - two apartments will now be created on the site of the house.

One flat will have three bedrooms, while the other will have just two.

A two storey side extension is also part of the plans.

Resident Sam Rubry, living on the same road, has previously said the house remains a source of worry for residents in the area.

To view the application, please go online here.

