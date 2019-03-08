Plans to demolish Hatfield building and turn it into temporary car park

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council plans to demolish a vacant Hatfield building and turn it into a multi-storey car park.

Number 1 Hatfield Town Centre, postcode AL10 0JZ, will be demolished in July.

WHBC will then use it as a temporary car park, before building new homes and shops on top of it.

While Number 1 is used as a car park, the council can move ahead developing a mulit-storey at the Common - meaning other car parks in Hatfield can be developed for other uses.

Originally the council planned to make an extra floor on Lemsford Road car park but local traders objected this would mean a lack of parking in the centre under these plans, so the council decided to accelerate the demolition of 1 Town Centre.

At the same time plans to demolish 3-9 Town Centre will go ahead in the autumn, when the council provides the local McColl's shop with a new .

Under Hatfield 2030+ Renewal Partnership the plan also to turn 3-9 also into new homes, shops and attractive public spaces, as part of wider plans to redevelop Hatfield.

"One of our main ambitions for Hatfield is to attract more people to explore other parts of the town centre and removing these buildings will pave the way for us to further improve what Hatfield has to offer," WHBC Cllr Duncan Bell, executive member for resources, said.

"We've already invested over £15m in the town and hopefully people can see that things are really changing for the better."

"We hope to share the plans for the site more widely over the next few months and look forward to hearing what local people think."

Another development in the town centre, the White Lion Square, should be completed in September.

For more information on Hatfield2030+ you can contact team@hatfield2030.co.uk.