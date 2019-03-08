Advanced search

Children's piggy banks stolen in Potters Bar burglaries

PUBLISHED: 17:08 15 May 2019

Piggy banks were stolen from Bearwood Close in Potters Bar. Picture: Pixabay.

Piggy banks were stolen from Bearwood Close in Potters Bar. Picture: Pixabay.

Archant

Children's piggy banks have been stolen during the latest spate of burglaries in Potters Bar.

Two burglaries took place yesterday, one in Oakmere Avenue and another in Bearwood Close, during the daytime.

The property in Bearwood Close was broken into at some point between 3.10pm and 5.50pm, according to police.

The back door's glass panel was smashed open during the course of the robbery and cash, collectible coins and children's piggy banks were stolen.

Thieves also ransacked a semi-detached house in Oakmere Avenue sometime between 1pm and 5.30pm that same day.

The owner of the property came home in the afternoon to find an untidy search of all the rooms and the front door left wide open.

It is not yet clear if anything was taken from the Oakmere Avenue property.

If you have any information about these burglaries call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 41/43265/19 for the Oakmere property and 41/43232/19 for Bearwood Close.

Most Read

Major Welwyn Garden City roads set for closures tomorrow

The roads are due to be closed between 9.30 and 4pm.

Car hits Welwyn Garden City house after colliding with ice cream van

Firemen were able to enjoy ice creams after the incident. Picture: BHC Road Police.

Swarm of bees take over Hatfield pavement

The Bee swarm on the overpass on the corner of Cooks Way in Hatfield. Picture: Simon Phoenix

Welwyn Garden City Debenhams building on the market ahead of store closure

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

Welwyn Garden City resident to host ‘smallest festival in the UK’ for charity

Georgia and her father Stephen collecting money for Teens Unite. Picture: supplied

