Teenager shines for Great Britain at Gymnastics World Championships

A Welwyn Garden City teenager is aiming for more success after representing Great Britain at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Japan last month.

Phillipa Museva, 17, travelled to Kitakyushu to represent her country, having been part of the team that went to the European Championships in Bulgaria earlier this year - her first senior international competition.

This was the first time in more than a decade that Great Britain had qualified for the World Championships, and despite not winning a medal, Phillipa was delighted to put the nation on the gymnastics maps once again.

“It was a really great experience for me. We got to meet lots of renowned gymnasts and some Olympians too, which was really inspiring. I had such a brilliant time,” she told the Welwyn Hatfield Times.

“We weren’t expecting a medal at the championships because we are the first group from Great Britain to compete on the world stage in 11 years.

“We went to the championships wanting to set an example and show that Great Britain is ready to compete on the world stage again.

“We beat our personal best and we were quite pleased with that, so I think we achieved our goal.”

Philippa started gymnastics aged seven, following in the footsteps of her mum, Elena, who was a former rhythmic gymnast.

Elena formed Stars Academy in Welwyn Garden City to help her daughter train, but Philippa recently moved to the south coast to train with i-Star Academy in Brighton as she looked to progress further.

The talented teenager already has her sights set on competing on the international stage again.

“I want to try and aim high, so I would like to go to this kind of championships and events again,” she said.

“That’s not something I know I will do for certain, but I will continue to work hard to make it happen.”

Elena couldn’t hide her pride at her daughter’s achievement, adding: “Phillipa is an amazing role model for our gymnasts not only in terms of sports hard work and dedication, but as a person too.

“I’m so very proud of her.”