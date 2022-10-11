Pexhurst's charity golf day goes with a swing for Isabel Hospice

Pexhurst, a long-time supporter of Isabel Hospice, raised £2,400 from a golf day hosted at Essendon Golf and Country Club. - Credit: Pexhurst

A golf day hosted by Pexhurst, a long-time supporter of Isabel Hospice, has raised £2,400 thanks to generous donations from the Hatfield-based company’s supply chain partners.

More than 30 golfers took to the green for the sporting event hosted at Essendon Golf and Country Club on September 8.

Pexhurst director Nick Tagliarini said: “The charity golf day was a great success, with 32 members of our supply chain joining us to show their support for not only the company, but the amazing charity we represented on the day, Isabel Hospice.

“Pexhurst has brought many companies in the property industry together to raise awareness and support for this local grassroots charity, which is very close to our hearts.

“Isabel Hospice celebrates 40 years in business this year, and strives to create a better quality of life for patients living with chronic illnesses, as well as providing support for their families.

"We have been avid supporters of Isabel for over 20 years, since making our first donation in 2002. Over two decades, we have fundraised an outstanding total of £25,380 for the Hospice.”

Isabel Hospice community fundraiser Cheryl Cusack said: “The £2,400 gratefully received from our friends at Pexhurst will make a huge difference to the care we provide to our community.

"It is enough to pay for 38 visits by our Hospice at Home team, providing end-of-life care to a patient in the comfort of their own home.

“It is a privilege to be supported by Pexhurst during the company’s 45th anniversary, as we at Isabel Hospice celebrate our 40th year.

"We send thanks to the Pexhurst team from the patients, families and staff at Isabel Hospice.”

Despite battling the elements throughout the day, the golfers were in high spirits, with first place awarded to Troy Blower. Runner-up was Chris Sheldon, who also won the longest drive.

Lee Garrity was the winner of nearest the pin, while the winning team were Daniel Norris, Alan Bates, Troy Blower and Pexhurst’s very own Mark Ephgrave.

Nick added: “We are proud to have supported a well-loved charity by raising a significant amount of money, which will go towards care for deserving patients and their families.”



