Petition to save land by Digswell Viaduct passes 2,500 signatures

PUBLISHED: 14:11 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:11 20 July 2020

The Digswell Viaduct. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

More than 2,500 people have signed a petition to save Digswell’s Green Belt after land by the viaduct went up for auction last month.

A screenshot showing the cgi visualisation of buildings on the land up for sale. Picture: primelocation.comA screenshot showing the cgi visualisation of buildings on the land up for sale. Picture: primelocation.com

The petition says it wants to stop the development on the Green Belt land situated adjacent to Digswell Viaduct.

The land is currently being sold in plots and is marketed as being with development potential on ExclusivePropertySales.com, as the photographs show houses on the land.

The company listed four plots for auction last month, selling only one.

However plot C, which sold for £52,500 on the auctioneers website, and plot D have now been split up into four 0.2 acre plots and are listed for £25,000.

Following a strong public response Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council introduced an Immediate Direction under Article 4(1) of the General Permitted Development Order 2015, which has the effect of removing permitted development rights on the land.

READ MORE: Council bring in planning restrictions for land by Digswell Viaduct

However this is not mentioned on the listing.

Dick Stabler, a spokesperson for the Digswell Residents Association, said: “The DRA welcome this both for the awareness raising aspect and also for the support it provides to WHBC in the various actions they have taken to protect the land by the viaduct. Hopefully this will result in making these protections permanent.”

Visit the petition here.

