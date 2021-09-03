Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Alexandra Palace

Published: 10:08 AM September 3, 2021

A person has sadly been hit by a train between Alexandra Palace and Welwyn Garden City.

The disruption is severe following an earlier closure of the route, now one line in each direction has reopened, but others remain blocked.

This affects Thameslink and Great Northern services on routes via Finsbury Park, as well as long-distance trains to & from London Kings Cross.

Trains will be substantially delayed, cancelled or diverted to run on the route via Hertford North. Others may only be able to complete parts of their usual journeys.

It is recommend that you travel later today, but if you do travel now, you will need to use an alternative route or replacement bus, and your journey will take at least one hour longer than normal. Alternative routes may be extremely busy.

Disruption between London and Stevenage is expected until 12 noon.

For more details about travel visit: greatnorthernrail.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-updates.

If you've been affected by what has happened today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.