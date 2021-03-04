News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Person dies after being hit by train near Welwyn Garden City railway station

Matt Powell

Published: 3:06 PM March 4, 2021    Updated: 3:20 PM March 4, 2021
Train stopping at Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

A train stopping at Welwyn Garden City station. - Credit: Archant

A person has sadly died after being hit by a train near Welwyn Garden City railway station earlier today, British Transport Police has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the BTP said: "British Transport Police were called to Welwyn Garden City railway station at 11.38am this morning, March 4, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a male was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Herts police were called at 11.44am today to assist BTP at Welwyn Garden City train station following the incident.

All lines have reopened but trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 90 minutes until approximately 17:30.

If you need to speak to someone, the Samaritans are available to speak to 24/7.

Their free helpline is 116 123.

