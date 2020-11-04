Permanent Article 4 Direction approved for land by Digswell Viaduct

The Digswell Viaduct. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin Archant

A permanent Article 4 Direction, which will remove permitted development rights on land at Digswell Park Road by the Digswell Viaduct, has been approved by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

The Direction comes into effect on December 26, 2020, replacing the immediate Article 4 Direction that already applies to the land, designated as Metropolitan Green Belt.

An Article 4 Direction means planning permission is now required for the erection of gates, fences, walls and other types of enclosure, the establishment of new access as well as temporary use of the land.

The land by the Grade-II listed Digswell Viaduct was split into several plots and put up for auction in June.

At the time, the council deemed the new landowners of the plots were potentially likely to erect types of enclosure and create access, which could constitute a threat to the amenities of the area.

Councillor Stephen Boulton, executive member for planning, said: “The view of Digswell Viaduct and the surrounding area is a much-loved one in the borough and rightly so.

“The council moved quickly to put an immediate Article 4 Direction in place back in June as soon as we became aware the land had been divided up for sale, and I’m delighted we have been able to make the Direction permanent. This will help protect this iconic view for future generations.”