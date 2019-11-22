Advanced search

General Election 2019: One in six not on electoral register in Eastern England

PUBLISHED: 16:40 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 22 November 2019

Polling station. Picture: Archant.

Polling station. Picture: Archant.

Archant

The Electoral Commission has found ahead of December's General Election that one in six are not registered to vote in Eastern England - and calls on the public to register to vote by Tuesday.

Phillippa Saray, Electoral Commission regional manager for Eastern England, said: "The whole country is gearing up for this election and it is vital that those in the East of England are able to have their say, and they must be registered by Tuesday (26 November).

You may also want to watch:

"It only takes five minutes to register to vote online - time that you might otherwise spend waiting for the kettle to boil or for a bus to arrive. So if you want to make sure your voice is heard and you're not already registered, go online and register now".

You can vote in December's general election if you are aged 18 or over on polling day, a British citizen resident in the UK, or an Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen resident in the UK.

Anyone wanting to vote must be registered by Tuesday and do so here gov.uk/registertovote.

Most Read

Bus fire put out near Hatfield’s Herts Uni

The bus fire near the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus. Picture: Rebecca O’Grady Hartley.

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

Armed police descended on Welwyn Garden City McDonalds

Armed Police made arrests at the McDonalds in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Supplied.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Police secure closure orders on Welwyn Garden City flats after antisocial behaviour

A closure order was imposed on a flat in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Bus fire put out near Hatfield’s Herts Uni

The bus fire near the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus. Picture: Rebecca O’Grady Hartley.

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

Armed police descended on Welwyn Garden City McDonalds

Armed Police made arrests at the McDonalds in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Supplied.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Police secure closure orders on Welwyn Garden City flats after antisocial behaviour

A closure order was imposed on a flat in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Herts uni students petition for a Greggs in Hatfield

Uni of Herts students are petitioning for a Greggs in Hatfield. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Police appeal after ‘mindless vandalism’ of cars in Welwyn

Police are investigating following a spate of criminal damage to cars in Welwyn. Picture: Archant

Lane closed after M25 crash near Potters Bar

One lane of the M25 is closed after a crash between Potters Bar and South Mimms. Picture: Danny Loo

General Election 2019: One in six not on electoral register in Eastern England

Polling station. Picture: Archant.

Suspected robbery in Potters Bar leads to Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City police search

Armed Police made arrests at the McDonalds in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Supplied.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists