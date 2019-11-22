General Election 2019: One in six not on electoral register in Eastern England

The Electoral Commission has found ahead of December's General Election that one in six are not registered to vote in Eastern England - and calls on the public to register to vote by Tuesday.

Phillippa Saray, Electoral Commission regional manager for Eastern England, said: "The whole country is gearing up for this election and it is vital that those in the East of England are able to have their say, and they must be registered by Tuesday (26 November).

"It only takes five minutes to register to vote online - time that you might otherwise spend waiting for the kettle to boil or for a bus to arrive. So if you want to make sure your voice is heard and you're not already registered, go online and register now".

You can vote in December's general election if you are aged 18 or over on polling day, a British citizen resident in the UK, or an Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen resident in the UK.

Anyone wanting to vote must be registered by Tuesday and do so here gov.uk/registertovote.