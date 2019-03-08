Notice of Application for Grant of a Premises Licence

Application has been made on 26/04/2019 by Penguins Events Ltd to the Licensing Authority of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council for a Premises Licence under Section 17 of the Act in respect of Colesdale Farm, Northaw Road West, Potters Bar, EN6 40Z

Licensing Act 2003

The licensable private activity proposed will be for a limited period from: Regulated Entertainment 04/07/19 & 12:00hrs - 23:00hrs

The Licensing Public Register of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is on http://www.welhat.gov.uk/ article/1044/Public-registers Full details of the application can be viewed during normal office hours at the Licensing Office of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE. Interested parties or responsible authorities can make a written representation within 28 days of the date of this application stating the grounds for objection.

It is an offence for anyone knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application; the maximum fine which a person is liable on summary conviction is unlimited.