Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Notice of Application for Grant of a Premises Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 03 May 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Application has been made on 26/04/2019 by Penguins Events Ltd to the Licensing Authority of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council for a Premises Licence under Section 17 of the Act in respect of Colesdale Farm, Northaw Road West, Potters Bar, EN6 40Z

Licensing Act 2003

Notice of Application for Grant of a Premises Licence

Application has been made on 26/04/2019 by Penguins Events Ltd to the Licensing Authority of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council for a Premises Licence under Section 17 of the Act in respect of Colesdale Farm, Northaw Road West, Potters Bar, EN6 40Z

You may also want to watch:

The licensable private activity proposed will be for a limited period from: Regulated Entertainment 04/07/19 & 12:00hrs - 23:00hrs

The Licensing Public Register of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is on http://www.welhat.gov.uk/ article/1044/Public-registers Full details of the application can be viewed during normal office hours at the Licensing Office of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE. Interested parties or responsible authorities can make a written representation within 28 days of the date of this application stating the grounds for objection.

It is an offence for anyone knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application; the maximum fine which a person is liable on summary conviction is unlimited.

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative candidate: ‘I believe homosexuality is a sin’

Chieme Okuzu is standing as the Conservative candidate for the Handside ward in this weeks Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections. Picture: Conservative Party

Four arrests after alleged stabbing in Hatfield

Herts Police cordon off area

Man climbs up tree following Brookmans Park police chase

The Suffolk Police Helicopter on approach to Wattisham Airfield, where it is based. The Police section on the airfield is to close it has been announced.

Donovan’s childhood home in Hatfield gets blue plaque

Donovan playing at 230 Bishops Rise in the 1960s. Picture: Courtesy of Hatfield Town Council

Firefighters cut free two people after Hatfield telegraph pole crash

the road has been closed from Wildhill Road to Bell Bar. Picture: Tom Potter

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative candidate: ‘I believe homosexuality is a sin’

Chieme Okuzu is standing as the Conservative candidate for the Handside ward in this weeks Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections. Picture: Conservative Party

Four arrests after alleged stabbing in Hatfield

Herts Police cordon off area

Man climbs up tree following Brookmans Park police chase

The Suffolk Police Helicopter on approach to Wattisham Airfield, where it is based. The Police section on the airfield is to close it has been announced.

Donovan’s childhood home in Hatfield gets blue plaque

Donovan playing at 230 Bishops Rise in the 1960s. Picture: Courtesy of Hatfield Town Council

Firefighters cut free two people after Hatfield telegraph pole crash

the road has been closed from Wildhill Road to Bell Bar. Picture: Tom Potter

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Hatfield local elections 2019: Live results from the count

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections 2019: results

Knebworth couple pass within nine days of each other after 55 year marriage

Monica and Ronald were married for 55 years. Picture: supplied.

Kyran Bracken to bring tales of England and Dancing on Ice to Welwyn Rugby Club

England's Jonny Wilkinson, Richard Hill, Mark Regan and Kyran Bracken show off the Webb Ellis Cup as the team go on an open-topped bus tour through London to celebrate winning the 2003 World Cup. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Four arrests after alleged stabbing in Hatfield

Herts Police cordon off area

Notice of Application for Grant of a Premises Licence

Public Notice
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists