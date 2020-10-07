John Lewis shoppers in Welwyn Garden City can try out a Peloton bike in store

John Lewis shoppers in Welwyn Garden City will have the chance to try out the popular Peloton exercise bikes this month.

Peloton and John Lewis & Partners have announced a new retail partnership to open nine Peloton concessions in John Lewis shops across the UK.

Peloton bikes allow users to join in studio style workout classes from the comfort of your own home.

Following the successful launch in August of the first Peloton concession, a concession will be available in Welwyn Garden City from October 8.

Customers will have the opportunity to experience the Peloton Bike and the new Peloton Bike+, with a personalised walkthrough, and learn from Peloton experts about the live studio

experience they can subscribe to and enjoy at home.

Kevin Cornils, managing director, international for Peloton commented: “We’re excited to be partnering with John Lewis, a company that is known for its innovative product offering and in-store experiences. Peloton is such a unique concept, and our retail locations, now including John Lewis, are a fantastic way to learn more about Peloton and to experience the Bike in person.”

Christine Kasoulis, partner and fashion director at John Lewis, added: “We are constantly striving to source the best products and services to meet our customers’ evolving wellbeing needs. So, we are extremely proud to be the nationwide partner for Peloton because they offer the ultimate experience when it comes to at home workouts, which have become particularly important for many people this year.

“Peloton offers the highest product quality, with the energy of a boutique studio class in your living room, allowing our customers to achieve their goals whilst balancing their work and family life.”

The Peloton Bike and Peloton Bike+ are priced at £1,750 and £2,295 respectively, plus £39 per month for the unlimited class subscription, which includes access to the Peloton App.