Former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City to be protected

PUBLISHED: 11:51 05 January 2020

Peartree is the former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

Archant

The Peartree area in Welwyn Garden City could be designated a conservation area under new Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council plans.

If the conservation goes ahead, residents in Peartree would be required to apply to make changes to the external appearance of their property, demolish any building or carry out works to a tree.

The council believes assigning this designated area special status would ensure extra emphasis is given to its special character, history and development.

During a consultation from September to November, the majority of respondents supported the designation of Peartree as a conservation area.

And if the cabinet approves the plans on Monday, January 6 the recommendation will go to Full Council on Monday, February 3.

Councillor Stephen Boulton, executive member for environment and planning, said: "We take the heritage of our borough seriously and wish to ensure that any changes in the Peartree area should be in keeping with its special character.

"Conservation areas are not designed to stop future development, but to ensure that changes to current buildings, and any new buildings, should preserve and enhance the area's heritage."

A character appraisal confirming that the Peartree area does warrant conservation area status and a map of the proposed area can be viewed online at welhat.gov.uk/planning-advice/conservation.

Hard copies are also available to view at the council offices in Campus East, Welwyn Garden City, AL8 6AE.

