Peartree Fun Day 2019: Community event enjoyed by hundreds

Peartree fun day 2019. Picture: Tamsin Jackson-Mynott Archant

Peartree Fun Day - the annual fun-filled get-together - returned to Welwyn Garden City over the weekend.

Hundreds enjoyed the variety of games, stalls and entertainment on Saturday.

The free event featured attractions such as a dog show, face painting, a dance display by Our Lady Catholic Primary School, a bouncy castle , den building hosted by the girl guides, and a variety of alfresco food stalls.

Mayor Roger Trigg was in attendance, even joining in on the face painting.

The community fun day was organised by Peartree councillors and Shell Belles Balloons, which said: "It was clear people enjoyed the many attractions."

Lots of people also helped to raise funds for 'Tina's Wish' by getting all glittered up. Covering their faces, hair and even beards in glitter.

If you would like to find out more about Tina's Wish visit: gofundme.com/f/tinaswish-makeherdreamcometrue.