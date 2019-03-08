Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Peartree Fun Day 2019: Community event enjoyed by hundreds

PUBLISHED: 07:04 20 June 2019

Peartree fun day 2019. Picture: Tamsin Jackson-Mynott

Peartree fun day 2019. Picture: Tamsin Jackson-Mynott

Archant

Peartree Fun Day - the annual fun-filled get-together - returned to Welwyn Garden City over the weekend.

Peartree fun day 2019. Picture: Tamsin Jackson-MynottPeartree fun day 2019. Picture: Tamsin Jackson-Mynott

Hundreds enjoyed the variety of games, stalls and entertainment on Saturday.

The free event featured attractions such as a dog show, face painting, a dance display by Our Lady Catholic Primary School, a bouncy castle , den building hosted by the girl guides, and a variety of alfresco food stalls.

You may also want to watch:

Mayor Roger Trigg was in attendance, even joining in on the face painting.

Peartree fun day 2019. Picture: Malcolm CowanPeartree fun day 2019. Picture: Malcolm Cowan

The community fun day was organised by Peartree councillors and Shell Belles Balloons, which said: "It was clear people enjoyed the many attractions."

Lots of people also helped to raise funds for 'Tina's Wish' by getting all glittered up. Covering their faces, hair and even beards in glitter.

If you would like to find out more about Tina's Wish visit: gofundme.com/f/tinaswish-makeherdreamcometrue.

Most Read

NHS proposes partial closure of Welwyn Garden City’s urgent care centre

The urgent care centre at QEII in Welwyn Garden CIty. Picture: NHS.

Mother-of-two with terminal cancer hopes for dream wedding and family holiday

Tina Baldock is wishing for a fairy tale wedding a family holiday. Picture: Tina Baldock

Potters Bar teenagers arrested over stabbing of 14-year-old boy

Police Stock. police officers

Three charged with murder of Cameron Hill appear in court

Three people appeared in court this morning accused of murdering Cameron Hill. Picture: Herts Police/Karyn Haddon

Great Northern: Hatfield customers need to go to Welwyn Garden City to get to London

Hatfield train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Most Read

NHS proposes partial closure of Welwyn Garden City’s urgent care centre

The urgent care centre at QEII in Welwyn Garden CIty. Picture: NHS.

Mother-of-two with terminal cancer hopes for dream wedding and family holiday

Tina Baldock is wishing for a fairy tale wedding a family holiday. Picture: Tina Baldock

Potters Bar teenagers arrested over stabbing of 14-year-old boy

Police Stock. police officers

Three charged with murder of Cameron Hill appear in court

Three people appeared in court this morning accused of murdering Cameron Hill. Picture: Herts Police/Karyn Haddon

Great Northern: Hatfield customers need to go to Welwyn Garden City to get to London

Hatfield train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Peartree Fun Day 2019: Community event enjoyed by hundreds

Peartree fun day 2019. Picture: Tamsin Jackson-Mynott

Determined Hatfield Hyde grab second win of the season with Finchley success

Saim Rajput bowls for Hatfield Hyde. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City woman pledges to eat sardines for Refugee Week

Rowena with her rations from Concern. Picture: Supplied.

Hertfordshire stillbirth rate below national average

A newborn baby right after delivery.

Daughter of ‘vulnerable’ Knebworth man sentenced after stealing £13,000

Lynne Sims was handed a 20 month suspended sentence after stealing more than £13,000 from her dad. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists