Advanced search

Have your say on protecting Welwyn Garden City's heritage

PUBLISHED: 13:58 30 September 2019

Peartree is the former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

Peartree is the former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

Archant

Residents are being called on to have their say on preserving the heritage of Welwyn Garden City.

The Peartree area could be designated a conservation area under new Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council plans.

If the conservation goes ahead, residents in Peartree would be required to apply to make changes to the external appearance of their property, demolish any building or carry out works to a tree.

Nationally permitted development rights - which allow conversions of commercial units to residential - would also be removed.

Peartree would then become a place of special architectural or historical interest area, which would need to be preserved or enhanced.

You may also want to watch:

The council believes assigning this designated area special status would ensure extra emphasis is given to its special character, history and development.

Peartree was also turned into a walking trail by Welwyn Garden City Heritage Trust in July. The historic areas of the town, including the first laundry, Barcley Corsets building, Welwyn Film Studios and the building where Henry Birkin built his famous turbocharged racing Bentleys, can be strolled through in less than 15 minutes.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Stephen Boulton, executive member for planning, said: "Our proposals will help to ensure that changes to current buildings, and any new buildings, fit with the existing special character of the area and maintain its heritage.

"This is an opportunity for local residents and those with an interest in the Peartree area to have their say on its future."

The council will hold a meeting at Woodhall Community Centre from 4-8pm on Tuesday October 15, where planning and heritage officers will discuss the proposal.

A character appraisal confirming that the Peartree area does warrant conservation area status and a map of the proposed area can be viewed online at welhat.gov.uk/planning-advice/conservation. Hard copies are also available to view at the council offices in Campus East, Welwyn Garden City, AL8 6AE.

Anyone wishing to make comments can complete WHBC's questionnaire form available on the link above or email: conservation@welhat.gov.uk by 5pm on Monday 11 November 2019.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield slams county council’s £1.5 million cut to recycling grant

The household waste recycling centre at Cole Green on the A414. Picture: Google Streetview

Simon Pegg Amazon series shot at Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Simon Pegg's production company Stolen Picture is filming Truth Seekers at the Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Jade-Amanda Perry.

Delays from Hatfield to Potters Bar caused by possible defective track

Hatfield train station. Picture: DANNY LOO

Have your say on protecting Welwyn Garden City’s heritage

Peartree is the former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

Goalkeeper David James saved by Strictly Come Dancing judges

Luba Mushtuk and James Cracknell, and Nadiya Bychkova and David James face the music in the Strictly Come Dancing Results Show. Picture BBC / Guy Levy

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield slams county council’s £1.5 million cut to recycling grant

The household waste recycling centre at Cole Green on the A414. Picture: Google Streetview

Simon Pegg Amazon series shot at Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Simon Pegg's production company Stolen Picture is filming Truth Seekers at the Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Jade-Amanda Perry.

Delays from Hatfield to Potters Bar caused by possible defective track

Hatfield train station. Picture: DANNY LOO

Have your say on protecting Welwyn Garden City’s heritage

Peartree is the former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

Goalkeeper David James saved by Strictly Come Dancing judges

Luba Mushtuk and James Cracknell, and Nadiya Bychkova and David James face the music in the Strictly Come Dancing Results Show. Picture BBC / Guy Levy

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City man arrested on suspicion of fraud

Police. Picture: Helen Drake.

Have your say on protecting Welwyn Garden City’s heritage

Peartree is the former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

Anti-Semitic hate crime: Hertsmere police patrol during Jewish holidays

Patrols will run at Jewish schools and synagogues. Picture: Hertsmere Police.

Mistakes prove costly for WGC as FA Trophy interest ends with Canvey Island loss

Manager of Welwyn Garden City Nick Ironton. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Delays from Hatfield to Potters Bar caused by possible defective track

Hatfield train station. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists