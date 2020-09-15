Advanced search

Peacocks in Hatfield town centre closing

PUBLISHED: 11:46 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 15 September 2020

Peacocks

Peacocks

Archant

Fashion retailer Peacocks will close its store in Hatfield town centre.

Peacocks, Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: DANNY LOOPeacocks, Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

The 7,000sq ft store, which opened in October 2015, is the latest raft of closures to hit the UK’s high streets since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, which is the landlord for the building, explained it has kept rent low for the company.

A spokeswoman said: “We’re very disappointed to hear that Peacocks is closing.

“There’s an exciting programme of change and renewal underway across Hatfield town centre, and retail is an important part of those plans.

“They were therefore a welcome arrival, and we’ve worked hard to support them. The rent has not been increased since 2017 when it was pre-agreed with parent company Peacock Stores Ltd in 2015, under the terms of the lease.”

Peacocks and its holding company, Edinburgh Woollen Mill, have not responded to the WHT’s request for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Man arrested in Welwyn Garden City after reports of assault and man making threats

Herts police were called to Twelve Acres in Welwyn Garden City earlier this week.

Hatfield school makes U-turn on parents dropping children off at school

Howe Dell School

Coronavirus drive-through testing expanded to Welwyn Garden City

A drive through coronavirus test site will be opening this weekend at Tesco Headquarters on Shire park. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Zephyr18

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Man arrested in Welwyn Garden City after reports of assault and man making threats

Herts police were called to Twelve Acres in Welwyn Garden City earlier this week.

Hatfield school makes U-turn on parents dropping children off at school

Howe Dell School

Coronavirus drive-through testing expanded to Welwyn Garden City

A drive through coronavirus test site will be opening this weekend at Tesco Headquarters on Shire park. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Zephyr18

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Peacocks in Hatfield town centre closing

Peacocks

New behind-the-scenes doc filmed at Whipsnade Zoo during lockdown to air on ITV

Zookeeper Alex Pinnell with sea lions at Whipsnade Zoo. Picture: Will Amlot

A bit of force from an army of volunteers has Welwyn Rugby Club looking at its best

Volunteers from Welwyn Rugby Club helped give the clubhouse and ground a spruce-up as part of the Rugby Force weekend. Picture: ADAM RANDALL

Historic moment for Tewin Cricket Club as both teams clinch a league title on the same day

Tewin's first team clinched the league title on a historic day for the club.

Tributes to ‘kind and wonderful’ Hertsmere mayor after death just months into first citizen role

Mayor of Hertsmere Cynthia Barker has died. Picture: HBC