Peacocks in Hatfield town centre closing
PUBLISHED: 11:46 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 15 September 2020
Fashion retailer Peacocks will close its store in Hatfield town centre.
The 7,000sq ft store, which opened in October 2015, is the latest raft of closures to hit the UK’s high streets since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, which is the landlord for the building, explained it has kept rent low for the company.
A spokeswoman said: “We’re very disappointed to hear that Peacocks is closing.
“There’s an exciting programme of change and renewal underway across Hatfield town centre, and retail is an important part of those plans.
“They were therefore a welcome arrival, and we’ve worked hard to support them. The rent has not been increased since 2017 when it was pre-agreed with parent company Peacock Stores Ltd in 2015, under the terms of the lease.”
Peacocks and its holding company, Edinburgh Woollen Mill, have not responded to the WHT’s request for comment.
