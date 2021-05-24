Pub owners named among UK’s top employers

Published: 3:50 PM May 24, 2021

Owners of a pub in Brookmans Park have been named among the best UK companies to work for at an awards ceremony last week.

Peach, which runs the popular Brookmans pub, came 24th in this year's Best Companies to Work For awards, as well as earning a host of other accolades.

The independent company also came sixth in the UK's top 20 leisure & hospitality companies to work for category, ninth in best employer in the east of England, 13th in the Midlands and the 20th in the south east - where it was also the best in hospitality.

Peach managing directory, Hamish Stoddart, said: “Ever since we started Peach 20 years ago, we've genuinely put our people first.

Punters at Brookmans helped celebrate Peach's success on Friday. - Credit: Peach

“We've always believed they are the heart of a pub and utterly central to our success. Shared ownership and the longevity of our team prove this.

“This time last year, during the pandemic, we knew it was more important than ever to take good care of the team, especially when the pubs were closed and the team furloughed. It was the perfect opportunity to prove it, and we did.

“We worked incredibly hard to look after the physical and mental well-being of our people especially during lockdown.

“We took the opportunity to reaffirm our support to our team, both financially and through keeping in close contact and volunteering together to support the towns we’re proud to be at the heart of.

“We have come through together, staying true to our vision of being a great place to work, learn and grow. We are delighted to be recognised as a Three Star, world-class employer.”

Brookmans is open for indoor dining and drinking again. - Credit: Peach

Brookmans general manager Ed O'Neill took the opportunity to toast Peach’s success with his team and guests in the pub - which is now open for eating and drinking again inside - by raising a glass in celebration after the results were revealed on Friday.

2021 is the fifth year running that Peach has won a Best Company to Work For award, and a record year for the company with their numerous awards.

Brookmans pub in Brookmans Park. - Credit: Peach

To find out more about Peach visit makinglifepeachy.com.

To find out more about Brookmans and to book your table, visit www.brookmanspub.co.uk.