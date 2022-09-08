Potters Bar bus service could receive boost from spare vehicles

The bus boost could also include a replacement for the recently withdrawn 84 to Barnet Hospital, and a new link through Crews Hill to Waltham Cross. - Credit: Archant

Potters Bar might be receiving an unlikely bus boost due to central London bus cuts.

The Department of Transport has revealed that Transport for London will get a 3.6-billion-pound funding deal but will still need to cut excess buses in Central London.

This might leave large local operators with 35 spare vehicles. Most of these will replace older vehicles, but some of the buses might be redeployed to various new services in north Barnet and Enfield.

This could also include a replacement for the recently withdrawn 84 to Barnet Hospital, and a new link through Crews Hill to Waltham Cross.

Hertfordshire County Council has also identified a new link to Hertford through the Upper Lea Valley villages to restore the former 350 direct link.

Paul Spelzini, the founder of Potters Bar and St Albans Transport User Group (PBSAUG) said: “We are a little dismayed that we have to rely on cuts elsewhere to get some new services. This is likely to be some vehicles made redundant from the proposed central London cuts from oversupply in the first place."

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council said: “We have a number of bus service improvement proposals which we intend to introduce using Bus Service Improvement Plan funding from central government.

"We are currently evaluating our options and no decisions have yet been made as to the scope of services that will be introduced.”