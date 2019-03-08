Cheaper fares for Cuffley commuters as option of Oyster and Contactless payments introduced

Pay as you go with Oyster and contactless has been extended to Cuffley, giving lower fares to Great Northern passengers on London services. Picture: Great Northern. Archant

Cuffley commuters to London can save money on fares after pay as you go with Oyster and Contactless was extended to the Welwyn Hatfield village.

Passengers now have the option of using Oyster or contactless cards or devices, giving them lower fares for single and most return journeys to London terminals on weekdays.

Govia Thameslink Railway, which operates the Great Northern services between Cuffley and London, is working with Transport for London (TfL) and the Department for Transport (DfT) to extend the system.

Card readers have been installed and at least half of the ticket machines have been converted to allow customers to top up their Oyster card. Customers can also use the free TfL app to top up their Oyster card and to check their balance and journey history.

Govia Thameslink Railway business improvement director Alex Foulds said: “On behalf of our passengers we are delighted to introduce the extra choice and convenience of TfL’s pay as you go, with many lower fares for our passengers at Cuffley.”

The extension of pay as you go does not include Travelcards, but TfL’s daily price cap will apply.

This means Cuffley passengers making journeys within the pay as you go area will pay considerable less than the cost of a paper Day Travelcard.

Monday to Sunday weekly capping will also be available to contactless customers.

At weekends, super off-peak paper tickets will remain cheaper than the pay as you go fare.

TfL chief technology officer Shashi Verma said: “We are now working with the DfT and train operating companies on expanding pay as you go to more stations across the GTR network later this year.”

The full range of paper tickets remains available so customers can still benefit from discounts and offers that are not available with pay as you go, such as Great Northern’s GroupSave and ‘Kids for £2’ deals.

There are no changes to season ticket fares.