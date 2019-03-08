Advanced search

Pay and display to start next week in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 14:44 20 September 2019

Campus West car park. Picture: Danny Loo

Pay and display parking is going to be introduced next week in Welwyn Garden City for council car parks.

A pay and display system, which requires car park visitors to pay for parking before leaving their vehicle, will begin operating in the following car parks:

Campus East Lower - September 25, Campus West - September 26 and Hunters Bridge - September 27.

The parking charges will remain the same, including a free parking period of 30 minutes, with cash, card and contactless payment options available.

You can also pay via an App (Pay by Phone), allowing you to extend your stay if needed, which you can also do by phone on 0800 546 0601 or online at paybyphone.co.uk.

Cllr Stephen Boulton, executive member for parking and planning, said: "Councillors spent a lot of time assessing a range of different options for our Welwyn Garden City car parks.

"Pay and display is one of the most recognised parking payment systems around, and one that most drivers are familiar with. We're also really pleased to offer residents much greater flexibility in how they pay.

"Signage will be in place to alert users to the changes and officers will be around in the first two weeks to help answer any queries."

