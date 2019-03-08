Discover hidden London and raise money for Welwyn Garden City-based hospice

Pauline Weaver is walking for Isabel Hospice. Picture: Joe Graham. Archant

Fancy exploring 'hidden London' while raising money for a Welwyn Garden City-based hospice charity? Well Isabel Hospice has just the thing.

The hospice's new sponsored 10-mile walk, Hidden London 10, takes place on September 22 - and those interested have until September 18 to sign up.

Pauline Weaver, from Welwyn Garden City, will be doing the walk in memory of her dad Leslie Russell.

The 63-year-old said: "When I saw the Hidden London 10 being advertised, I saw that is was on what would have been my dad's birthday, so it seemed the perfect event to remember him and try and raise as much money for the hospice in the process.

"I still miss my dad very much. We were blessed in having that last year to tell him how much he was loved, but time does not make the loss any less easy to bear. He died in 1987 of a brain tumour and was not able to go into a hospice, but if there had been one like Isabel Hospice it could have made a huge difference."

To register for sponsored walk visit isabelhospice.org.uk/hiddenlondon10.