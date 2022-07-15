Couple’s epic 630-mile walk raises £8,000 for Alzheimer's charities

Paula and her husband walked the 630 miles in eight weeks. - Credit: Paula Cooper

A couple have completed an epic 630-mile walk along the South West Coast Path, raising more than £8,000 for Alzheimer’s charities.

Paula Cooper and her husband Simon walked the path over eight weeks, taking in sites along the south coast including Lulworth Cove and Durdle Door, with donations seeing them raise £4,106 for Alzheimer's Research UK and £4,280 for the Alzheimer's Society.

The couple decided to take on the challenge for Paula’s mum, Margaret, who has end end stage Alzheimer’s and lives at St Christopher’s Care Home in Hatfield.

“We walked for Alzheimer’s society to help families like mine, as they were instrumental in helping dad when mum was first diagnosed, and Alzheimer’s Research UK to help fund treatment and a cure, so our children won’t have to suffer mum’s fate,” said Paula.

“Mum has end stage Alzheimer's, she is in a care home, and sadly spent much of the last few years without visitors due to COVID-19, including her 80th birthday.”

Paula and Simon at the start of their walk in Minehead. - Credit: Paula Cooper

The couple's journey began in Minehead at the start of the South West Coast Path on May 8, finishing 630 miles later at South Haven Point by the ferry to Poole.

While the weather was kind for the most part, the trek proved a real challenge, with Paula continuing: “It was an amazing adventure for dementia. The coast is so stunning, beautiful, rugged and dramatic.

“The walk was much more interesting and tougher than we expected, very undulating, with a lot of vertiginous ascents and descents; the equivalent of scaling Everest four times.

“The weather was kind, most days were pleasant, mid-teens, if a little too blustery. We were only really drenched once turning up in Newquay as two drowned rats with huge puddles in our boots.

“Crossing the golden sandy miles of Hayle beach, bent double, the gale force winds whisked my contact lens away.

Grant Shapps joined the family at St Christopher's Care Home to celebrate the end of the trek. - Credit: Paula Cooper

“However, we saw beautiful sea views, dramatic sunrises and sunsets, visited quaint fishing villages, paddled on golden sands, even managed a very cold and exceedingly quick swim.”

The couple were joined by Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps who congratulated them on their efforts as they regaled Margaret with stories of their journey.

To donate to Alzheimer's Research UK, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Adventure-4-AlzheimersResearch.

To donate to the Alzheimer's Society, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/adventure-4-alzheimerssociety.