Councillor going back to Ukraine to continue humanitarian efforts

Paul Zukowskyj with his new van and staff from P W Gates. - Credit: P W Gates

A Welwyn Hatfield councillor is heading back to Ukraine on another humanitarian mission after buying a van to help with his efforts.

Paul Zukowskyj, Liberal Democrat councillor for Welham Green and Hatfield South, spent part of May and June in the war-torn nation, providing much-needed aid with the help of Vans Without Borders.

Despite the dangers following Russia’s invasion, Paul is going back with volunteer group later this month, and this time he has his own van after purchasing one thanks to help from his sister, Patricia, and Welwyn Garden City-based distribution company P W Gates.

“The need of Ukrainian people is really quite apparent, when you get there one of the things that is really quite surprising is just how grateful they are that you are just there, that you are showing them support, it is really quite important to them to know that they are not forgotten,” he said.

P W Gates has also checked over Paul’s van and contributed seven pallets of aid, containing non-food items such cleaning materials, personal hygiene, toys, and children’s clothes.

“The non-food stuff is exactly what we’re after, and we’ll take the clothes and distribute them. The clothes did go when we got to Irpin in May and were gratefully received,” Paul added.

Once the aid trucks leave the UK, they will head to Poland and a storage facility in Rzeszow. From there they will travel into Ukraine and frontline cities such as Kharkiv, Dnipro and Kramachuk.

Paul has a very personal connection to the country, with his father Mykola coming from Ukraine before moving to the UK as a stateless person after the Second World War.

His patriotic father also decided to remain stateless when the then USSR disowned Ukrainian refugees, despite being eligible for British citizenship.

“The Ukrainian conflict feels really quite personal because of my dad,” continued Paul.

“I want to help the civilians who have been most impacted and effected by the conflict.”

Paul was also keen to assure his constituency of Welham Green and Hatfield South that he will return soon to support them.

“I need to be representing my constituents as well as trying to help the people of Ukraine,” he added.

“I don't have a clear picture in my mind yet of what things might look like beyond September so we'll see how August goes and we'll see what September brings.”