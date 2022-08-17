Paul Zukowskyj’s Ukraine diary part three – Helping those who need it

Welwyn Hatfield councillor Paul Zukowskyj has travelled to Ukraine to help provide humanitarian aid for the stricken country following Russia’s invasion earlier this year.

In part three of his diary series, Paul and Vans Without Borders hand out plenty of much-needed aid.

Monday, August 8

More sorting, this time at base. It’s very hot, but nevertheless when I find a woolly hat I can’t resist channelling Mark Lampert from Herts for Refugees, who always sports the most outrageous clothing when collecting for refugees in France.

I bear more than a passing resemblance to Nora Batty from Last of the Summer Wine, rather closer than I would like actually.

Having sorted out our remaining aid, our colleague Justin takes a box and heads off to see a contact of his, after which he’s getting the train home.

He dropped his aid off with a group called Pirogov First Volunteer Hospital, who provide medical support on the front lines for injured soldiers. The aid really will go where it's needed most and save lives.

In the afternoon we’re invited to a BBQ. It’s happening in the Hidropark, a 1980s Soviet-era theme park on an island in the Dnipro river. The park closed in the early 2000s and was reclaimed by nature. Reminiscent of Pripyat, theme park rides and attractions are now shrouded in vegetation.

We reach a massive artificial horseshoe lake, where the barbeque is set up.

In the space of a couple of minutes we see at least two species of fish, a frog, water snails and at least three species of dragonfly. The trees and lake are stunningly beautiful, and the covered picnic bench where we’ll be eating has a jaw-dropping view.

Lots of fantastic food and beer ensue, followed by a shot or two of Armenian brandy, which is better than it sounds, very smooth in fact.

A memorable moment on Paul's trip. - Credit: Paul Zukowskyj

Part of the facility is a smallholding, with goats. One of them decided to use our colleague Elijah as a handy hoof rest to reach the tree branch he was holding, to the amusement of the rest of the team.

A really lovely event and one I hope to remember for many years to come.

Tuesday, August 9

Today we’re loading the truck and heading for Chernihiv. We’ll get there a whole lot faster than when we went in June, as the Ukrainian highways agency have put the motorway bridges back together.

Loads of clothes, food, personal hygiene products and bed clothes go on the truck and around 11am we’re on the road.

The roads across Kyiv are a challenge, lots of potholes and bumps and the other vans are getting impatient waiting for us, but there’s nothing for it but to go slow and keep the truck in one piece.

Once out of the city we’re on a good quality dual carriageway and the pace picks up. We reach Chernihiv, around 1.30pm and meet our contact, from Chernihiv SOS.

They show us round their facility. It is literally packed to the rafters with food parcels. Apparently, the locals know they need to stockpile for the coming winter, it’s what they normally do, but the war has got in the way and many people are having to eat food now which they'll need for winter.

It bodes very ill for them in the coming months. Chernihiv SOS know this.

Outside the facility, just a few yards down the road, is a burnt-out house with a mass of clothes strewn around outside. We find out why at our next stop.

We hand out a few toys and some nappies to a couple of locals with kids who arrive while we’re parked out front, but this isn’t the aid drop, and we’re soon on our way to the first place.

A small village in the outskirts of the town, the 100 or so homes here all appear to have blast damage. Some minor, shrapnel holes in the fencing, some in the walls.

Others are so damaged they are clearly dangerous, one with the entire front face collapsed into the garden. But these people have nowhere else to go, so they still live here, even in the really badly damaged ones.

Some are too far gone, burnt out shells with collapsed walls and no roof. Those families are the really unlucky ones.

We hand out food. Tins and jars with a long shelf life. Personal hygiene products are particularly well received, with shampoo in massive demand. Razors, shaving foam, toothpaste and toothbrushes, soap, deodorants, all are wanted.

We hand out what bedding we brought, but blankets especially are really wanted for the coming winter, and also for draping over damaged and torn sofas and beds.

We also let people choose what clothes they want, what size they want and we take the rest to the next stop.

Other agencies, not so much. While we’re there, World Central Kitchen arrive in a van. They hand out warm pre-prepared food, and many of those who got food from us also get food from them. Warm food for today, our cans and jars stockpiled for an uncertain future.

When WCK depart, they seem to have opened the door of the van and dumped a massive pile of clothes on the floor. The locals look through them, but many are just left, littering the countryside. There are at least three other piles from previous drops around the small area we’re in. Such a waste.

On to our second location. Really similar to the first, and it becomes very clear very fast that while food is really wanted, feminine hygiene products are also hugely prized.

Our team handing these out are mobbed so badly we have to deploy two extra members to keep things under control. We speculate, although we don’t know for sure, that the people we are helping were poor before the war, and feminine hygiene was a luxury before the conflict.

Now they appear literally worth fighting over. Luckily, we have maybe 20 boxes, over the day we hand out probably 18 and eventually everyone leaves satisfied.

Our third location is a much smaller village, everyone is very friendly and after handing out the aid we’re soon off back towards Kyiv.

Paul and Vans Without Borders. - Credit: Paul Zukowskyj

The trip back started to get a little hairy as it gets dark. The truck headlights are not fantastic, and the Ukrainian government have other things to think about than road markings.

Darren was driving and may have drifted out of lane and onto the hard shoulder without realising it, due to the lack of lane markings. He suddenly saw a massive pile of sand directly in front of us.

He swerved very hard to avoid it, almost lost control and only just held on. Really scary and perhaps a warning that night driving is rather riskier than might first be obvious.

We arrived back at base around 10.30pm, so straight to bed to get ready for the next day.

Wednesday, August 10

Today, the base we are staying in is being relocated. Going about a mile up the road, the big challenge is all the kit and especially sandbags need to be moved.

We’d offered to help move stuff with the truck, but we also needed to move our stockpile too.

After quite a bit of running around, we got some sandbags loaded, got them to the new site, got them unloaded, then back to the start, load our stuff, get it over, get it unloaded.

By this time, it was approaching 3pm, and I was supposed to head to Poland to collect more aid. The truck from England was due to arrive, having left Monday, stuffed with great material for care homes, hospitals and medical facilities.

It's a seven-hour drive to the border, so off I go. A long way later it becomes clear I’m not going to make it all the way, so just 40km short of the border I bed down in the cab just after 11pm, which is military curfew across Ukraine.

Thursday, August 11

Morning arrives and off I head for the short drive to the border. Turns out I’d got the wrong border crossing. I thought I was heading for Zosin, but I’d actually arrived at Hrebenne, an all-traffic crossing. So had the by-now expected 25km line of trucks waiting to cross.

I drove past, hoping my Ukraine letter would do the trick. I get to the checkpoint and bingo, they let me past with barely a second look. Seems we’ve cracked it.

I get into the queue for border control. And wait. It’s unclear at this point what the delay is. My view for the most part is the back end of a Moldovan articulated lorry. The queue moves at less than snail's pace, through Ukrainian passport control, then customs, then Polish customs, and I finally find out what the delay is.

Polish border guards are requiring every truck to be X-rayed. The machine can X-ray between 20-25 lorries per hour, but my truck takes 15 minutes to go through the process. No one seems in any sort of rush and the wait is interminable, and I skipped the queue.

Paul waits in one of the many length border queues. - Credit: Paul Zukowskyj

Seven hours after joining the queue, I’m finally released and off I head for Lublin to meet Gerard of Hope Foundation. Three hours driving and I arrive.

We head to his home, where his wife Beti makes us Pierogi for dinner. I’m also introduced to the rabbit that they are looking after for a friend.

My back has been causing me problems, so after a glass of wine and some painkillers I head off to bed.

Friday, August 12

Breakfast is a very pleasant affair, scrambled eggs and bread. After eating, Gerard and I head off to visit a friend of his, a lovely Ukrainian lady called Masha, who is a very experienced trained osteopath and medical professional who has come here because of the war.

After a quick assessment she lies me face down on a bench and proceeds to work on my lower back.

She tells me, through Gerard, that it’s not too bad and she can help relieve the problem. After 20 minutes or so Masha gets me up and proceeds to get out all the materials to inject me with something.

I try and work out what this is, eventually discovering it is an anti-inflammatory drug called Naclofen. Masha injects me and then hands me another syringe and a vial of Naclofen. She expects me to self-administer this on Saturday. That might be a challenge, I’ve never injected anyone, let alone myself.

We head back to the warehouse and proceed to load the truck. In total, 12 pallets worth of aid and nine single mattresses go in. 2.2 tonnes, as we counted it.

The volunteers at the warehouse are really considerate and do all the graft as I’ve been told not to lift anything heavier than 5kg in the next 10 days. My back is feeling pain-free and I want to help, but I keep to the rules as I don’t want the pain back.

With the truck loaded, we have dinner with the volunteers. Ham and eggs, Polish style. Very tasty indeed.

Around 6pm, we head off to town as Gerard wants to show me some of the sights of Lublin. The old town is really pretty, with the old royal palace on a hill overlooking it all.

It’s now a museum, but between 1939 and the fall of the USSR, it was a prison used by the Gestapo and the Russian equivalent in Poland.

There are some lovely touches. A colourful fountain system runs across a huge pedestrianized area, with a main centre that is fabulous to watch. There’s also a live screen projection of a street in Vilnius, where a similar screen of us is projected. People in the two cities regularly wave to each other across the hundreds of kilometres between them.

A quick beer and then it’s back to Gerard’s house and bed for an early start in the morning.

Saturday, August 13

Breakfast of bread, pasta paste and rollmop herrings to start the day. A really interesting change from my usual fare.

I face the self-injection next. I know many people who have to do this every day, however I’m just not used to it. Thinking that others do this almost without thinking makes me realise what a wuss I’m being, so I get on with it and very soon it’s done.

We head to the warehouse and soon I’m on my way, having thanked Gerard for his hospitality and help. This time I’m heading to Zosin, very keen to try and get through quickly, but it is not to be.

Arriving at the border, there is a 2km queue of vans and cars. Articulated lorries are not allowed, but smaller vans, mostly car-transports, seem to be taking crashed vehicles to Ukraine, either for repair or spares.

A truck loaded with aid for those who need it most. - Credit: Paul Zukowskyj

Past I go to the border checkpoint. The guard tells me I have to go and join the queue. I ask her to check with her commandant as he should have had a message, and a few minutes later I’m in the queue for passport control. And there I sit for nearly three hours.

Eventually I get through, then drive across the bridge in between the two countries and out of the EU once more. The queue on the Ukrainian side seems to move faster than on the Polish side, but it’s still six hours after I arrived that I finally get into Ukraine.

I head off towards Kyiv, but I won’t make it. It’s taken too long to get over the border and there is not enough day left.

I book into a hotel, forgetting Ukraine is an hour ahead of Poland. I’m heading to Zhytomyr and the hotel Hermes, but I thought I would get there at 11pm, for curfew, but in fact I don’t get there until 12:20 the next morning. My letter gets me past the one military checkpoint, with no real difficulty, thank goodness.

A nice bed and looking forward to a shower and breakfast in the morning.

Sunday, August 14

It turns out at the Hotel Hermes, they finish breakfast at 10am on a Sunday. I get there at 10.05 and am told it’s finished, I can’t eat.

I head out and find a local bakery, get some cured sausage, cheese, bread and butter and make my own breakfast.

Once my driver's hours are ready, I head off in the truck for Kiev. A few hours later I arrive at our new base.

On arrival, I find none of the team are there. They’re not at the old base either, they’ve gone for a very long, very late lunch after seeing two of the team baptised into the Orthodox Ukrainian church that morning.

They won’t be back until after five, so I head to the old base, break out the laptop and update my journal.

Around 6pm, everyone shows up and we head off to the new accommodation, a flat organized by a local priest, the one from the baptism, in a residential block some distance away.

It’s a nice flat, three bedroomed, and I’m sharing with a colleague, also called Paul, from the US.

Our room appears to have been a teenage or early twenties student, she has books on anatomy and biology on her shelves. It feels weird being in their home, but the priest reassures us they all gave their willing permission for us to use their home while they’re refugees elsewhere in Europe.

We head to see the priest, Vladimir, and his wife Anna. Very soon after we arrive the vodka emerges. Apparently, it is bad luck to put an unfinished bottle away, so the vodka stays out, we eat a superb dinner and then more vodka. We’re all decidedly tipsy when the night comes to a close, and we head back to our apartment.

Monday, August 15

We start the day with some running around.

I finally get to wash my clothes as there is a washing machine in the flat. No more washing socks in the shower for me.

We head off to collect my truck from the old base, then we need to get some kids toys and games off, as we have a contact with the Down’s Syndrome Ukraine and we’d promised them some materials.

The stuff we need is buried under other materials, so we basically unload the truck to retrieve it. We take it over to the charity, we are received very warmly and the aid is taken with profuse thanks.

We head off to drop off some mattresses with All Ukrainian Charitable Fund, the charity associated with Goods for Good.

Paul in Ukraine. - Credit: Paul Zukowskyj

We go on to our other warehouse and collect more aid, then head over to a friend’s warehouse where a delivery from Reading should be arriving. It eventually turns up at 8pm, and we unload from their truck and put lots of it immediately onto ours for our trip tomorrow.

In the gap, I managed to get to a pharmacy and purchased some more Naclofen. The NSAID as ‘prescribed’ had worked very well, but Masha had told me to have it every day for five days, and I needed more to be able to comply, so off I went to find some.

Once our truck is loaded, we head back to the accommodation. I have some dinner and then brace myself for yet another self-administered injection.

I chose my outer thigh instead of my ventral gluteus for this one, just much easier to get right because I can see it properly. It’s still a very weird experience, but less traumatic than before.

I finish my journal and get ready to bed down. We have an early start tomorrow when we head for Mykolaiv and we’ll likely be close to the front line. Hopefully a better night’s sleep after the injection.