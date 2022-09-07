Paul Zukowskyj’s Ukraine diary part four - On the road again

Paul was in quite the mess after handing out flour. - Credit: Paul Zukowskyj

Welwyn Hatfield councillor Paul Zukowskyj has travelled to Ukraine to help provide humanitarian aid for the stricken country following Russia’s invasion earlier this year.

In the final part of his diary series, Paul travels far and wide to hand out aid, before venturing towards the frontline.

Tuesday, August 16

Off to Mykolaiv. The truck heads off first, while the vans do some running around. They can do 70mph on the motorway to Odesa, while the truck is limited to 56mph.

The road to Odesa is mostly fine, good quality dual carriageway with few potholes for the most part.

We drive past Odesa, a city that has always intrigued me, and I hope I get a chance to visit properly some day in the future, but today’s destination is Mykolaiv.

A few hours later, we reach the city. And a very different place to any we have yet seen unfolds in front of us.

Mykolaiv is regularly shelled and hit with missiles by the Russians. Those citizens that have the means and ability to have left.

At 6pm we drove through what at first appeared to be a boarded-up ghost town. All the shops had their windows covered with chipboard panels, as did many of the flats and houses, and in the very centre of the city it was possible to look around and see no more than a handful of people in any direction.

Eventually we found a restaurant still operating and had a pizza. Most of the clientele appeared to be foreigners. A journalist and an ex-special forces ‘security’ person were just two we spoke with. One from New Zealand, the other the UK. By dusk the streets were truly deserted.

Our colleagues eventually advised us where we were staying, a refugee centre that was now unused. Sited in an old gymnasium, we bedded down on cots with blankets for a night’s rest.

At 2am, we were awoken by the Russians. Three sizable explosions in the docks area, around 300m from our building, made the rafters shake, disturbing dust and waking everyone.

I’m of an age where I regularly get up in the night to visit the bathroom, so the detonations seemed an appropriate point. Having visited, I was surprisingly fast getting back to sleep.

Wednesday, August 17

Leaving the building in the morning to try and locate a decent coffee for breakfast, I was greeted by a rather unexpected sight. There were around 100 people, almost all elderly, some infirm, all dressed in worn clothes, gathered across the street from the centre.



They were gathered for something, up and down the street there were few if any people to be seen.

It transpired that the refugee facility we were staying in had, next door, the equivalent of a food bank. These were the people who were either too stubborn or simply too poor to leave. They endure the nightly shelling, many because they have no alternative.

They only get to eat through handouts from the refugee organisations, and that was why they had gathered. There is little work and incomes are low to nothing. At 10am, food handouts started, the queue formed properly and from one gate came bread, from another some veg, from yet another grains and pulses.

Shortly after, a different challenge. We needed to vacate the gym because there was a dance class for children there. A few children arrived and the dance class took place.

Handing out some much-needed aid. - Credit: Paul Zukowskyj

It’s difficult to picture children seeing the strange sights of the city, the distorted population left in the area, and enduring the bombing, but there are still families in Mykolaiv, sadly.

For them, however, some semblance of normality is probably critical, so the dance class would be vitally important to them and their parents. An attempt at normality in a wildly abnormal place.

Shortly after 10 we’re off again. I’m heading for the regional hospital, some two hours driving north, while the rest of the team take food parcels to some of the more rural areas between Mykolaiv and Kherson.

The regional hospital is in Voznesens’k. It receives casualties from across the area and is a critical facility in southern Ukraine.

The road to Voznesens’k is challenging. A wealth of major potholes, so many in places there is more hole than road, eventually disintegrates into truly gravel roads. Corrugated, through the action of lorries passing, these are challenging to drive in any vehicle, in a fully loaded 7.5t truck, they are a lot of effort. Perhaps the most challenging road of the trip.

Arriving in Vosnesens’k at the regional hospital, I have no idea who I need to speak to. Our local contact, a Ukrainian Orthodox Catholic priest has apparently talked to the key people who advised they would be extremely grateful for the aid, but I had no idea who that was.

So I parked outside the main admin building, wandered up to the reception desk and tried to find someone who spoke any English. Eventually, a lady was located, a relatively high-ranking admin staff member, and I managed to explain I had some aid.

Her face, when she saw the amount of aid in the truck told the story very well. I think our contact had not explained the scale of the donation. I had 1,500kgs of gloves, masks, bandages, wheelchairs, walkers, tissues, blankets, non-prescription medicines and many more things besides.

When I explained this was all for her hospital, she resembled a rabbit in headlights, I think unable to grasp properly the sheer amount we had brought.

Fifteen minutes and fifteen members of hospital staff later, the aid was all in the hospital. Piled up in the main reception, awaiting distribution through the hospital, where it would be needed rather sooner than I would have liked.

Just three days after we donated that aid, Voznesens’k was hit by Russian missiles, one of them striking a civilian area, with nine casualties, four of them children.

I would like to think our aid went to help those hurt in that attack, making sure that materials the healthcare professionals needed was to hand, but of course, it’s impossible to know.

The destroyed bridge at Voznesens’k. - Credit: Paul Zukowskyj

I headed back towards Kiev after the hospital drop, on the way out of the town seeing the damage to the railway bridge from previous action in the town. Truly astonishing the utter destruction of the bridge.

Thursday, August 18

Back in Kiev, and time for a rest day. A chance to sort out washing our clothes, having a beer, sorting aid and organizing what we’re doing next.

We collected a huge quantity of food, donated by the New Life Church. There are 20-plus bags of flour, each weighing 50kgs. There’s 700kgs of pulses and another 500kgs of pasta. A truly prodigious amount of basic food, that reaches the weight limit for our truck.

We load up further parcels of clothing and blankets ready for the following day. Some of the pasta is relocated to other vehicles, but the sheer amount of food we have is really great.

Friday, August 19

Today we make a relatively early start to head to Chernihiv again. This time we’re heading much further north of the city, towards the Belarus border, looking to supply a large village that is in need.

The drive is relatively uneventful, just long.

The village, when we arrive, is filled with residents who really do need our help. The food is very welcome, but even more gratefully received is shampoo and personal care products.

Vladimir, our friendly priest, assists us distributing the food, and discusses with the local priest the best ways to support those unable to come and get things for themselves.

They take incontinence aids, personal care items and negotiate with the village elders where a store of food might be left. We get agreement that one of the elders should take the stock of flour we have, so we head around to her home and deposit ten of the 50kg bags of flour with her. Moving them around isn’t easy.

Darren and I move a lot of flour. On occasion my language has been described as flowery, but not usually my attire.

We drop of a huge amount of aid. Two tonnes of food and probably a tonne or so of other materials. The need is really great, but our stocks mean no-one was missed. A really satisfying feeling.

At dusk we set off back to Kiev, arriving really quite late. A night’s sleep and then more driving.

Saturday 20th August

Today we leave for Kharkiv. The second largest city in Ukraine, Kharkiv has been on the frontline since the start of the war.

We load up more aid, food and other materials, and head off.

The road to Kharkiv is possibly the best road I’ve driven on in Ukraine. Almost no rough sections, and many that would rival the most well-tended roads in Europe. Long sections of billiard table-smooth tarmac. It’s a long way, though, a full days drive.

We reach our hotel quite late, so there’s no opportunity to deliver aid. We manage to find a pizza takeaway for dinner, but we arrive after the alcohol curfew, so there isn’t a beer to compliment it.

The Russians make their mark on the meal by punctuating it with shellfire. It’s quite distant, but distinctive. Thuds, almost like dull thunder, without the lightning a thunderstorm brings. It’s irregular heartbeat is never long absent in Kharkiv throughout our stay.

For the first time this trip, the body armour and helmet make an appearance.

Keeping safe as the Russians shell nearby. - Credit: Paul Zukowskyj

We bed down, tired after the long drive and wanting to be ready for whatever Kharkiv brings the next day.

Sunday, August 21

Our first location in Kharkiv brings an odd response. The residents are not, it seems, very short of food, but are desperate for water. They actually turn down our offers of flour and pulses, as they have no way of cooking bread or the grains.

Their buildings were either damaged directly or subject to water supply disruption after a number of rockets landed in the area.

Craters pock-mark the land between the buildings. Smashed conduits in the craters show why water and gas supply hasn’t been possible.

Flats damaged by Russian attacks. - Credit: Paul Zukowskyj

We simply don’t have enough water to go around. We ration out what we have and provide clothing and other aid where we can.

Some of the blocks have been really heavily damaged by rockets and shells. Despite the damage, people are still living in many of the flats. They simply don’t have anywhere else to go.

Our second location is an old fire station. Built in the 1920s, it has a massively strong structure with significant basement areas, so is ideal as protection against all but a targeted penetrator direct hit.

50-plus people still call the basement home, as they have since late February. Back then there were well over a hundred bedding down every night in the underground basement.

The people still here are anxious we deliver our aid and move on. They think the truck might be spotted by Russian drones and lead to a strike on the site.

We unload supplies, food, water, bread, sweets and toys for the kids, and after a very quick look around, leave them to their subterranean existence.

A sole lift in the building still has instructions from the Soviet era. CCCP can be made out on the metal plate. A real reminder that not so long ago Russians and Ukrainians were all citizens of one global power.

The Soviet-era lift. - Credit: Paul Zukowskyj

We head to, of all things, an English pub for our evening meal. The music during the meal only occasionally punctuated by the arrhythmic thump of distant artillery.

Monday, August 22

The day starts with news from the government. Due to the concern around increasing Russian activity on and around the August 24 Independence Day, curfew has been brought forward to 7pm.

We head for a massive complex of flats in the east of Kharkiv. We now see a real demarcation of the city. On one side of the ‘grey’ zone, the city is alive. Shops are open. People are working, living, interacting. Cars zip about, there is traffic.

Then you cross the line into the grey zone and the city simply stops. Almost no traffic. No one on the streets. Shops boarded up. Even the traffic lights are switched off. But people are still living there.

We arrive in the complex and beep our horns. Within minutes a queue starts to form near our vehicles. It gets bigger. And bigger. And bigger. Eventually there are literally 300 to 400 people queuing to get some help.

We start distributing food, clothes, personal hygiene products and bread bought by our good friend Justin. There is a vast amount, but then there’s a lot of people. We hand out aid. And more aid, and still more, and then more again.

Some hours later, the queue finally disappears, everyone having had a fair share.

I then zip off back towards Kiev. It turns out Kiev and similar regions have not modified curfew, so I can drive until later. I make my way eventually to Zhytomyr, west of Kiev and well on the way to the Polish border. I’m off to get yet more aid.

Tuesday, August 30

After a week of traveling between Ukraine and Poland, I am finally on the road home.