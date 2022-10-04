Lib Dem leader calls on Grant Shapps to vote down ‘shambolic’ Budget

Paul Zukowskyj (inset) has urged Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps not to back the budget. - Credit: PA/Archant

The Liberal Democrat leader for Welwyn Hatfield has called on MP Grant Shapps to vote against the Government’s ‘shambolic’ Budget plans.

Liberal Democrat council group leader for Welwyn Hatfield, Cllr Paul Zukowskyj, urged Mr Shapps to oppose Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng’s Budget, which has caused panic across the UK.

The initial announcement saw the pound plummet to a record low against the dollar, the Bank of England step in to save the pensions market and the International Monetary Fund rebuke the Budget for financial incompetence.

It resulted in a major policy U-turn, with the Government abandoning plans to abolish the top rate of income tax for the highest earners following a growing backlash, but the cost of living crisis is still expected to worsen.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss during the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. - Credit: PA

Cllr Zukowskyj is now urging Welwyn Hatfield's MP to vote down these plans, which he describes as a ‘shambles’.

“The Chancellor’s out of touch and increasingly shambolic Budget has been exposed as a reckless gamble,” he said.

“The Conservatives are giving huge unfunded tax cuts to the banks, while neglecting local health services and hammering ordinary people with years of tax hikes.

“People in Welwyn Hatfield I’ve spoken to are really concerned about being landed with higher bills, higher taxes and higher mortgage payments thanks to the government’s incompetence.

“Grant Shapps should listen to the concerns from our community, vote down this increasingly shambolic Budget and back Liberal Democrat calls to support local people and businesses instead.”

Paul also added: “Liberal Democrats are calling for an expanded windfall tax on oil and gas giants, the scrapping of the planned cut to corporation tax and the lift on bankers' bonus caps.”

Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey has called for Kwasi Kwarteng to resign. - Credit: PA

As the Lib Dems look to battle against the Conservatives' budget, party leader Sir Ed Davey has called for Kwasi Kwarteng to resign.

“It was the right thing to get rid of this indefensible policy, but the Government’s got to do far more,” he told BBC News.

“The whole mini Budget needs an overhaul, and if we have this complete overhaul, I think we’re going to have to have a new chancellor.

“Kwasi Kwarteng has to go. He doesn’t have any credibility anymore.”

The Welwyn Hatfield Times contacted Grant Shapps for comment earlier this week, but is yet to receive a response.