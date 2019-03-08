Death of Welham Green man in Budapest ruled as road traffic collision
PUBLISHED: 12:28 06 September 2019
The death of a Welham Green man in Budapest, Hungary has been ruled as a road traffic collision.
Paul Nicolaides, who died in April 2017 while on holiday with some friends, was hit by a car at a pedestrian crossing, according to the BBC.
Senior coroner for Hertfordshire, Geoffrey Sullivan, concluded yesterday that 23-year-old Mr Nicolaides died of a diffuse traumatic brain injury caused by an RTC.
He reportedly told the court: "Our request for further information from the Hungarian authorities have not been successful."
There was no recommendation made of forward action.
