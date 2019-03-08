Advanced search

Death of Welham Green man in Budapest ruled as road traffic collision

PUBLISHED: 12:28 06 September 2019

Budapest, Hungary. Picture: Pixabay.

The death of a Welham Green man in Budapest, Hungary has been ruled as a road traffic collision.

Paul Nicolaides, who died in April 2017 while on holiday with some friends, was hit by a car at a pedestrian crossing, according to the BBC.

Senior coroner for Hertfordshire, Geoffrey Sullivan, concluded yesterday that 23-year-old Mr Nicolaides died of a diffuse traumatic brain injury caused by an RTC.

He reportedly told the court: "Our request for further information from the Hungarian authorities have not been successful."

There was no recommendation made of forward action.

