Hertfordshire's adult social care workers honoured at award ceremony
- Credit: Adam Hollier
Hertfordshire’s adult social care works have been honoured at the Partners in Support Staff Awards.
Held at Stevenage Football Club, the awards celebrated and recognised the work of put in across the county, with a number of different winners on the night.
The winners were as follows:
- Best Newcomer - Neil Marsh and Paul Evangelides
- Going the Extra Mile - Shaunna Leiper
- Courage in the Face of Adversity - Cindy Rhriba
- Community Champions - The Hilldown Team
- Inspirational Leadership - Lydia Kavanagh
- The Heart of Partners in Support - Kerry Hutson
- Building Positive Partnerships - Whitehedge Team
Sharon Davies, CEO of the Hertfordshire Care Providers Association, judged the awards and said she was honoured to recognise the work of adult care workers.
You may also want to watch:
“As the Care Providers Association for the county with the aim of sharing best practice and raising quality, we are delighted to have been asked to judge the partners in support internal awards,” she said.
“It is an honour to hear about all the fantastic work that care professionals are doing, really making a difference to people’s lives in a really person-centred way and especially during the pandemic.
Most Read
- 1 Murder-suicide investigation in Welwyn Garden City
- 2 Five hospitalised after Hatfield dog attack
- 3 Councillor disappointed as BioPark appeal confirmed
- 4 New Local Plan timetable aims for summer deadline
- 5 University of Hertfordshire paedophile caught with more than 500 child abuse images
- 6 14 of the best places for a curry in Hertfordshire according to readers
- 7 An old friend returns after 30 years
- 8 'So much for grassroots tennis' - Price hike at Gosling Sports Park sparks ire
- 9 YMCA overdose victims claim 'neglectful support service' at Welwyn Garden City facility
- 10 Nearly 30 Insulate Britain protestors arrested this morning
“It is so important that we recognise staff excellence and it is care providers like Partners in Support who understand why reward and recognition is so important to keep our great people in our sector.
“We will look forward to judging next year.”
As well as the externally judged awards, The Directors Award was also handed out by Partners in Support’s Director and Founder, Martin Nicholas.
Recognising the outstanding contribution of staff to the organisation, the award was won by Claire Finnigan, Tony Barton and Sharon Agate.
“It was great to have an opportunity to reflect on the amazing achievements of our staff, and given recent challenges, never has it been so merited,” said Martin.
“Traditionally, an annual event the Partners in Support Staff Awards was created to recognise the hard work and dedication of everyone that works tirelessly every day to make a difference to adults with disabilities. And after the challenges of the last year, never has it been so merited.”