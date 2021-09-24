Hertfordshire's adult social care workers honoured at award ceremony

Published: 3:14 PM September 24, 2021

Hertfordshire’s adult social care works have been honoured at the Partners in Support Staff Awards.

Held at Stevenage Football Club, the awards celebrated and recognised the work of put in across the county, with a number of different winners on the night.

The winners were as follows:

Best Newcomer - Neil Marsh and Paul Evangelides

Going the Extra Mile - Shaunna Leiper

Courage in the Face of Adversity - Cindy Rhriba

Community Champions - The Hilldown Team

Inspirational Leadership - Lydia Kavanagh

The Heart of Partners in Support - Kerry Hutson

Building Positive Partnerships - Whitehedge Team

Best Newcomer winner Paul Evangelides with Martin Nicholas. - Credit: Adam Hollier

Sharon Davies, CEO of the Hertfordshire Care Providers Association, judged the awards and said she was honoured to recognise the work of adult care workers.

“As the Care Providers Association for the county with the aim of sharing best practice and raising quality, we are delighted to have been asked to judge the partners in support internal awards,” she said.

“It is an honour to hear about all the fantastic work that care professionals are doing, really making a difference to people’s lives in a really person-centred way and especially during the pandemic.

“It is so important that we recognise staff excellence and it is care providers like Partners in Support who understand why reward and recognition is so important to keep our great people in our sector.

“We will look forward to judging next year.”

Best Newcomer winner Neil Marsh and Martin Nicholas. - Credit: Adam Hollier

As well as the externally judged awards, The Directors Award was also handed out by Partners in Support’s Director and Founder, Martin Nicholas.

Recognising the outstanding contribution of staff to the organisation, the award was won by Claire Finnigan, Tony Barton and Sharon Agate.

“It was great to have an opportunity to reflect on the amazing achievements of our staff, and given recent challenges, never has it been so merited,” said Martin.

“Traditionally, an annual event the Partners in Support Staff Awards was created to recognise the hard work and dedication of everyone that works tirelessly every day to make a difference to adults with disabilities. And after the challenges of the last year, never has it been so merited.”