New parking charges at Thieves Lane in Panshanger Park

Published: 12:37 PM July 13, 2021

You will now have to pay to park at Thieves Lane, Panshanger Park. - Credit: Tarmac

Parking charges are set to be introduced at Panshanger Park following the recruitment of two assistant park rangers.

The new rangers will manage the Thieves Lane car park, take payments by credit or debit card, and be on hand to answers queries and provide visitors with information about the park.

Michael Charlton, estates manager with park owners Tarmac said: “The parking charge is being introduced to help support the sustainability and management of the park. The money raised from the car park will be reinvested into the park to help fund our long-term improvement plans.”

The new charge will be introduced from Thursday (July 15), with a flat day rate of £2.50 for all vehicles, including motorbikes and scooters.

Initially the parking charge will be in place between 8.30am-5.30pm Thursdays to Mondays, with the intention to charge seven days a week in the near future. People visiting outside these hours will be able to park free of charge.