Parking charges and restrictions will be back in force in Welwyn Hatfield

Charging in car parks and town centre parking restrictions will be back in force during the middle of this month.

From Monday, June 15 – when non-essential shops reopen – business permits and time-limited waiting restrictions will apply in Hatfield car parks and on-street in Welwyn Garden City and parking will need to be paid for in Welwyn Garden City’s town centre.

Signage will also be put in place around Hunters Bridge to alert people to a new one-way system that will operate in the stairwells. The council will also put extra cleaning in place, but ask that residents continue to take their own precautions and follow all government guidance on staying safe.

Recognising that many people are still working from home, the council is continuing not to enforce resident permit schemes at this time.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Stephen Boulton, executive member for planning and environment, said: “It was really important for us during the peak of the virus that we supported our communities wherever possible, and providing free or unrestricted parking was one of the ways we were able to do that.

“As the government begins to lift lockdown measures and businesses reopen, we expect our town centres to see more traffic again and felt the timing was right to reintroduce enforcement to ensure the regular turnover of spaces in our shopping areas.

“We’re working hard to support the recovery of our high streets, helping businesses to reopen safely and ensuring they can access the financial support available.”

To minimise queuing and prevent the touching of machines, visitors to the council’s car parks in WGC are urged to download the Paybyphone mobile app. The council until further notice will also pay the standard 15p that is charged each time someone uses the app to park.

If you do not have a smart phone, you can call 0800 546 0601 and quote the location code which can be found on the tariff signs in the car park.

The borough’s NHS staff, including health and social care workers and NHS volunteer responders, will also continue to receive free parking while on duty by displaying their parking pass.

To find out more about the government permit scheme for NHS workers, go here: gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-health-care-and-volunteer-workers-parking-pass-and-concessions/covid-19-health-care-and-volunteer-workers-parking-pass-and-concessions.