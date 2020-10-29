Man and woman sentenced for outraging public decency near The Galleria in Hatfield

Stacey Bennett, 39, of Cheviots, Hatfield appeared at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A Hatfield woman and a man have been sentenced after two offences of outraging public decency.

Stacey Bennett, 39, of Cheviots, pleaded guilty and was given an 18-month community order after appearing at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday.

The crimes took place outside Parkhouse Court near the Galleria, with a Jake Barrington, of no fixed address, on two separate occasions in September.

She will also have to do 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Barrington has already been jailed for 86 days also for two counts of outraging public decency and assaulting an emergency worker.

Outraging public decency is a common law offence, where it has to be proved that the act or display is of an obscene or disgusting nature sufficient to outrage contemporary standards of decency. It has to occur within a place accessible to or within view of the public and the perpetrator knew that the act was obscene or disgusting.