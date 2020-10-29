Advanced search

Man and woman sentenced for outraging public decency near The Galleria in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 13:28 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 29 October 2020

Stacey Bennett, 39, of Cheviots, Hatfield appeared at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stacey Bennett, 39, of Cheviots, Hatfield appeared at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

A Hatfield woman and a man have been sentenced after two offences of outraging public decency.

Stacey Bennett, 39, of Cheviots, pleaded guilty and was given an 18-month community order after appearing at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday.

The crimes took place outside Parkhouse Court near the Galleria, with a Jake Barrington, of no fixed address, on two separate occasions in September.

She will also have to do 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Barrington has already been jailed for 86 days also for two counts of outraging public decency and assaulting an emergency worker.

Outraging public decency is a common law offence, where it has to be proved that the act or display is of an obscene or disgusting nature sufficient to outrage contemporary standards of decency. It has to occur within a place accessible to or within view of the public and the perpetrator knew that the act was obscene or disgusting.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Lambert edges Caddy in latest races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Eventual winner Dave Lambert pulls away from Charles Adams in from the latest round of races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club. Picture: CHARLES ADAMS

Man and woman sentenced for outraging public decency near The Galleria in Hatfield

Stacey Bennett, 39, of Cheviots, Hatfield appeared at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Two Lister Hospital midwives recognised for going above and beyond

Lister Hospital midwives Pam Langford (left) and Sascha Koutrouza have received prestigious Chief Midwifery Officer Awards. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Truth Seekers: Episode guide to Nick Frost and Simon Pegg’s new Amazon Prime series

Emma DArcy as Astrid, Nick Frost as Gus and Samson Kayo as Elton in Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton, Amazon, Stolen Picture

Shop Local: Butchers makes a killing while florist wilts in Potters Bar

Majestic Flowers and Readers Butcher in Potters Bar. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin