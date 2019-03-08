Advanced search

Hatfield man and his two brothers jailed for £99,000 crime spree

PUBLISHED: 18:55 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:55 21 June 2019

Shane (top left), Wayne (top right) and Richard Parker have been sentenced to more than 10 years in jail after a crime spree across the east of England. The brothers were brought to justice after an investigation by the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit. Picture: ERSOU

Archant

A Hatfield man and his two brothers have been sentenced to more than 10 years in jail after a £99,000 crime spree which saw them commit more than 200 offences across the region.

Richard Parker, of Dixons Hill Road in Hatfield, was jailed for 3½ years for his part in a crime spree which saw goods totalling as much as £99,000 stolen. Picture: ERSOURichard Parker, of Dixons Hill Road in Hatfield, was jailed for 3½ years for his part in a crime spree which saw goods totalling as much as £99,000 stolen. Picture: ERSOU

Richard Parker, 32, of Dixons Hill Road in Hatfield, along with brothers Shane, 24, and Wayne, 25 - both of Sandacres Caravan site in Braintree - pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to burgle following an investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

They were sentenced to 3½ years each at Chelmsford Crown Court today.

In September and November 2018, the brothers would use stolen Audi cars to travel between counties in the east of England, breaking into business properties and cars and stealing items from them, in particular power tools.

This included stealing tools from vans parked in hotels in Dunstable, Luton, Braintree, and Hemel Hempstead.

Shane Parker, 24, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to burgle. Picture: ERSOUShane Parker, 24, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to burgle. Picture: ERSOU

They also broke into business properties in towns such as Basildon, Chelmsford, and St Albans.

Various offences were also committed in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

The brothers would regularly change the number plates on the cars to avoid being caught, and would then return the stolen vehicle to its hiding place in Essex and travel home in their own personal cars.

Wayne Parker, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to burgle. Picture: ERSOUWayne Parker, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to burgle. Picture: ERSOU

The total value of goods stolen was estimated at being between £75,000 and £99,000.

The trio would then meet with a stolen goods handler in Dunstable to sell on their stolen property.

The handler, James Nevin, 34, of Winslow Road in Milton Keynes, was also sentenced today after pleading guilty to three counts of handling stolen goods. He was jailed for 10 months.

In his summing up, His Honour Judge Seely said: "The offences were motivated by greed and they didn't give a tuppence about their actions."

Detective Inspector Andy Duddle, from ERSOU, said: "These three men wreaked havoc on areas across the eastern region, committing crimes on a daily basis in a ruthless and indiscriminate manner. On some occasions it's believe they committed more than 30 offences in one night.

"The types of items the brothers were stealing were high value power tools which cost a lot to replace and which some people rely upon in order to be able to do their job and bring in a wage."

