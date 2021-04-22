Google data shows 69 per cent rise in park visits as COVID restrictions ease
- Credit: Alan Davies
Parks across Welwyn Hatfield saw a large rise in visitor numbers after lockdown restrictions were eased around Easter.
The data from Google shows that on April 16, 69 per cent more people went to green outdoor spaces compared to the numbers visiting parks between January 3 and February 6, 2020 - which is known as the baseline period.
Average activity at parks increased from as low as 51 per cent below the baseline period in the third lockdown, to 46 per cent above the baseline in the first week of lockdown easing.
There has also been significant increases since rules relaxed at retail and supermarkets, where activity is almost back to pre-COVID levels.
Trips to supermarkets are down just several per cent on the baseline period.
While retail and recreation has also spiked, it is still down most recently by 30 per cent compared to the baseline.
