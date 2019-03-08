Advanced search

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

PUBLISHED: 09:58 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 18 November 2019

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

A cashier was left injured following a robbery at a Welwyn Garden City newsagents - where more than £1,000 was stolen.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they believe will help them with their enquiries following the robbery, which happened at around 1.50pm of Friday, October 18.

According to police, a man entered Martin McColls newsagents in Moors Walk, Panshanger, and attempted to pay for an envelope.

While the cash till was open he leant across and stole more than £1,000.

He also pushed the cashier and made her fall to the floor, causing her to hurt her right knee.

Detective Constable Caroline Niwaz said: "Both the members of staff working on that day were left shaken by what happened.

"Extensive enquiries have been carried out since the incident and we've now got some CCTV that may be useful to the investigation.

"We believe the man pictured was in the shop at the time of the incident and he could have vital information about what happened.

"If you recognise him or have other information about the incident, please get in touch by emailing me at caroline.niwaz@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/94381/19."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

