Western approach path opened at Panshanger Park

Published: 4:31 PM March 16, 2021

Panshanger Park has announced the opening of the western approach path, a permissive bridleway which can be accessed on foot, horse or bike.

To help protect the sensitive wildlife habitats visitors to Panshanger Park are asked keep to the designated paths at all times - Credit: Tarmac

The path links the western side of the park to the Panshanger Great Oak and the remains of Panshanger House.

The route passes through what used to be the old sand and gravel processing plant before the restoration works were completed.

The land has been restored with replaced soils and then seeded with grasses and wildflowers.

Michael Charlton, mineral estates manager for Tarmac, said: “We are very excited to be able to open the new path now the restoration in this area has been completed.

You may also want to watch:

“Following completion of mineral extraction, all areas through the central valley of Panshanger Park have now been restored and have been opened up to the public as a country park and nature reserve. There are now 24km of paths for people to enjoy."