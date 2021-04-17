News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Enjoy the park but treat it with the respect it deserves, says manager

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 12:00 PM April 17, 2021   
The new path in Panshanger Park

A recently opened path in Panshanger Park - Credit: Tarmac

Panshanger Park has launched a new code of conduct so visitors can continue to enjoy the park while helping look after the area.

The new guide covers everything visitors need to know, including the rules around dogs, cycling, horses and fishing, along with general guidance for everyone to follow.

Michael Charlton, estates manager for Tarmac - which owns the park - said: “Over the past year we have seen a huge increase to visitors to the park, so it felt like the right time.

“Although Panshanger Park is open to the public, it is privately owned, so we ask all visitors to be mindful of the rules and treat it with the respect that it deserves.”

Jez Perkins, estates manager for Maydencroft-  which manages the park on behalf of Tarmac - said: “We try our best to make the park a clean, safe and well-maintained place to visit but we need visitors to do their bit as well."

You may also want to watch:

Jo Whitaker, Panshanger Park People and Wildlife officer, added: “We want everyone to be able to come and enjoy the park, but it’s important that we respect the wildlife here and do all we can to protect it."

Information boards have been placed around the park detailing the new code of conduct or visitors can pick up a leaflet with all the information from our park ranger team.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pregnant woman jailed for more than two years for killing cyclist
  2. 2 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  3. 3 Rail passengers warned of three-day closure at London King's Cross station
  1. 4 'Iconic' new statue of Ebenezer Howard unveiled
  2. 5 Explosive new Fast & Furious 9 trailer and UK release date revealed
  3. 6 University of Hertfordshire hit by cyber attack
  4. 7 Homes damaged by people throwing bricks
  5. 8 Hedgehog rescue centre warns of dangers caused by garden strimmers
  6. 9 Poll results announced for winning Classic Ibiza tracks to be added to Hatfield concert set
  7. 10 Child poverty growth in Hertfordshire lowest in Welwyn Hatfield
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Magistrates court

Court Watch

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
A car fire took place in Welwyn over the weekend.

Stay vigilant say police after man allegedly seen trying car door handles

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
April 12 Welwyn Hatfield pubs

Lockdown Easing

Which pubs are reopening in Welwyn and Hatfield on April 12?

Dan Mountney

person
John Lewis is temporarily closing all its stores including the one in Welwyn Garden City from the cl

Lockdown Easing

John Lewis to reopen Welwyn Garden City store on April 12

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus