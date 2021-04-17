Enjoy the park but treat it with the respect it deserves, says manager

Published: 12:00 PM April 17, 2021

Panshanger Park has launched a new code of conduct so visitors can continue to enjoy the park while helping look after the area.

The new guide covers everything visitors need to know, including the rules around dogs, cycling, horses and fishing, along with general guidance for everyone to follow.

Michael Charlton, estates manager for Tarmac - which owns the park - said: “Over the past year we have seen a huge increase to visitors to the park, so it felt like the right time.

“Although Panshanger Park is open to the public, it is privately owned, so we ask all visitors to be mindful of the rules and treat it with the respect that it deserves.”

Jez Perkins, estates manager for Maydencroft- which manages the park on behalf of Tarmac - said: “We try our best to make the park a clean, safe and well-maintained place to visit but we need visitors to do their bit as well."

Jo Whitaker, Panshanger Park People and Wildlife officer, added: “We want everyone to be able to come and enjoy the park, but it’s important that we respect the wildlife here and do all we can to protect it."

Information boards have been placed around the park detailing the new code of conduct or visitors can pick up a leaflet with all the information from our park ranger team.