Panshanger Park set to host charity walk this month

Panshanger Park is set to host a charity walk this month, with participants able to raise money for a charity of their choice.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Hertford with support from Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust and Tarmac, walkers can choose from a shorter, family-friendly route of one-mile or a slightly longer three-mile route.

“The event will be a great opportunity for people to spend time outdoors in nature whilst raising money for a charity of their choice,” said Jo Whitaker, people and wildlife officer at Panshanger Park.

“Everyone at the park is really looking forward to the event and getting people together for what we hope will be a great day.”

“During COVID-19, many charities struggled to fund raise. Hertford Rotary Club sought a way to support local residents to raise money for charities of their own choice,” added Pam Caddow, from Hertford Rotary Club.

“We hope you will be able to do this at this walk in beautiful Panshanger Park.”

The event takes place on Sunday, June 26, and starts at 10am and can be walked before 4pm. To book, click here