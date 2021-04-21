Planning application submitted for 173-space car park and mobile café at park

Published: 4:18 PM April 21, 2021

Tarmac are hoping to build a 173 space car park served by an existing access off Panshanger Lane - Credit: Tarmac

Tarmac has submitted a planning application to Hertfordshire County Council to create an additional car park on the western side of Panshanger Park.

If approved, the proposals will see a new 173-space car park, toilet facilities and mobile café built.

Michael Charlton, estates manager at Tarmac, said: “We have spent time finalising our proposals to ensure we created the most suitable design for the park. It is important to us that the creation of the car park does not detract from the historic landscape, so we have designed and located the car park so it is entirely screened from view in the middle and long distance, including the historic vistas.

“The location of the site will provide a good setting off point for anyone wanting to walk to the Great Oak and Orangery, into the Mimram valley and south to the Cole Green landscape.”

Tarmac introduced the idea of building a car park at the location earlier this year.

The proposals utilise an existing access point on Panshanger Lane, meaning there will be no need to create new entrances or access roads.

The new car park will also be able to facilitate access for buses and coaches and provide secure cycle storage.

The toilet block has been designed with an emphasis on the use of natural materials and to be in keeping with its surroundings. The design also includes significant new planting and habitat enhancement, which will create more space for wildlife on the car park site.

The planning application is available to view here and is open to public consultation online until May 12 (Reference number PL/0202/21).