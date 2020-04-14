Members worried over lack of maintenance at Welwyn Garden City-based golf course

Members of Panshanger Golf Complex have raised their concerns after staff at the club have been furloughed, leaving the course unmaintained.

The 18-hole course was built in WGC in 1975 and is run by Better, GLL, which recently furloughed ‘99 per cent’ of its employees.

Users of the course fear that the lack of maintenance of the course will leave it ‘unplayable’ for a long period of time.

Phil Spencer, a member of the Panshanger Golf Club, said: “Quite correctly the course has been closed to golfers until further notice. However the management company Better, the local authority contractor, have discontinued any form of maintenance for the foreseeable future.

“The result of this can already be seen on inspection of the greens, they are cracking due to lack of watering, bare patches and disease are already showing on many of them.

“I fail to see why Better have not put in place an alternative plan to maintain such an important local facility.”

Fellow member, Alison Schroeder, said: “Of course it is essential that green keepers are kept safe at work, but the fact that this is achievable at other courses means it should be possible at Panshanger as well.

“Otherwise we are in danger of losing a beautiful community asset.”

A spokesperson for Better said: “Following the government instruction on Friday, March 20, to close all leisure facilities, GLL requested approval from Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to close all of the leisure facilities which we operate.

“Shortly after this we furloughed 99 per cent of our employees – as many organisations have done – to protect them and others during the pandemic and to support the long-term viability of the business.

“Better work in close partnership with the council and will review the situation should circumstances change.”

A spokeperson for the council said: “Our priority is to protect our communities from the spread of coronavirus and ensure the facilities managed for us by GLL are done so in line with government guidance.

“We are continuing to work closely with our leisure partners, recognising the essential role they have to play in bringing people back together through sport and physical activity when current restrictions are lifted.

“We do understand the concerns of the golf club users and will keep them informed of any progress.”