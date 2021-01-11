New car park proposed for park

Published: 6:30 PM January 11, 2021

A developer has announced it is working on a planning application to build a car park for Panshanger Park in Welwyn Garden City.

Tarmac is hoping to get permission to build an additional car park for park visitors, with the proposed new space being able to facilitate three times the capacity of the current Thieves Lane parking area.

The proposed 150 space parking area will also provide a public toilet and provisions for a mobile café and seating area.

A parking charge will be applicable to support with management for the park.

Michael Charlton, estates manager at Tarmac, said: “We’re excited to be working on this application which will improve access for all our visitors. The proposal is for a car park on the western side of the park, which will make use of the former quarry entrance and has been located to minimize impact on the heritage and biodiversity which makes the park so special.

“The new facility will provide a great starting point for walks to the Panshanger Great Oak, Mimram Valley and the Cole Green historic landscape. We’d like to thank all our visitors for their fantastic ongoing support, and look forward to getting started on the build to welcome more people in.”

Tarmac is aiming to submit its application to Hertfordshire County Council early in 2021 and, if successful, is aiming to start construction during the summer.