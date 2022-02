Shrove Tuesday aka Pancake Day will fall on March 1 this year. Multiple events are taking place around Hertfordshire and you can join in by flipping pancakes, taking part in a race or simply eating to your heart's content.

Some of the Pancake Day events that you should look out for are:

Watford

Watford Mencap will be hosting The Rickmansworth Pancake Race, which has been going on for about 20 years. The event will be held on March 1 and is a fun and competitive event which includes a four-person relay race where runner will carry a pancake in a frying pan.

Contestants will be required to flip their pancakes a minimum of on one time during the race and will have to reach the finish line with the pancake in the pan. Money that has been raised at the event will support local people with learning disabilities. You can learn more about the event here: Rickmansworth Pancake Race 2022 - JustGiving

St Albans

On Shrove Tuesday, two pancake related events will take place at the St Albans Pancake Festival. A running race and a flipping pancakes walking race. Each team of four will have to pay an entry fee of £40. The fundraising event will help local children’s charity Home-Start Hertfordshire to raise the money necessary in order to help local families manage everyday life. To be a part of the event and to know more, go to: Home (pancake.events)



St Albans Pancake Race 2020. - Credit: Stephanie Belton



Stevenage

If you are looking for a more relaxed, family friendly event that your kids could enjoy, head to the Longmeadow Evangelical Church on March 6 for a day filled with arts and crafts, games, competitions and loads of pancakes for all. You can get a free ticket for your family here: Pancake Party! Tickets, Sunday 6 March 2022 at 14:00 | Eventbrite



Hitchin Pancake Fayre and Races 2020. Picture: Martin Wootton - Credit: Archant



Hitchin

The Hitchin Priory Rotary Club usually hosts an annual pancake festival every year for the past 20 years but in 2021 they were unable to do so due to the COVID-19 situation. This year they were hoping to make a comeback to raise for money for local charities, but instead of the pancake races, they will host a Pancakes in the Square event on February 26 from 9.30am. This will include hot pancakes, bacon rolls, mulled wine, hot chocolate and live music. More details about the event, go to: Annual Pancake Festival - Hitchin Priory Rotary Club (rotary-ribi.org)

Waltham Abbey

The annual Waltham Abbey Pancake Day races will take place on Shrove Tuesday, and if being held by the Waltham Abbey Town Partnership. Multiple races for various age groups will be held from 10am. Participants can pre-register for the even as a team or individually by emailing: chairwalthamabbeytp@gmail.com

Pancake Day is coming soon, so get your family and friends together for an exciting day of flips, trips, and races!